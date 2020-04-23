It's Earth Day week!
Habitat. Maximizing natural habitat volume for wild animals and plants should be the objective of the self-described environmentalist.
Looked at the other way around, concentrating human use of habitat is the kindest, most real contribution environmentalists can make to the health of planet Earth and all her children.
You are warmly invited to attend a Middle School teacher's critical deconstruction of The Lorax by Dr. Seuss as a misguided if well-intentioned economic parable.
|Making the world whole: a constructive critique of The Lorax
|Saturday April 25
|9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
|Class/Workshop
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|415-948-4265
Time: Apr 25, 2020 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/93538476788?pwd=TElxZkdESHBkWkdGaEwzcVFBekJjQT09
Meeting ID: 935 3847 6788
Password: 0A587P
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 23rd, 2020 4:42 PM
