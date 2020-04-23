It's Earth Day week!



Habitat. Maximizing natural habitat volume for wild animals and plants should be the objective of the self-described environmentalist.



Looked at the other way around, concentrating human use of habitat is the kindest, most real contribution environmentalists can make to the health of planet Earth and all her children.



You are warmly invited to attend a Middle School teacher's critical deconstruction of The Lorax by Dr. Seuss as a misguided if well-intentioned economic parable.

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 23rd, 2020 4:42 PM