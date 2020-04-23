top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 4/25/2020
Making the world whole: a constructive critique of The Lorax
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 25
Time 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Location Details
Time: Apr 25, 2020 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/93538476788?pwd=TElxZkdESHBkWkdGaEwzcVFBekJjQT09

Meeting ID: 935 3847 6788
Password: 0A587P
It's Earth Day week!

Habitat. Maximizing natural habitat volume for wild animals and plants should be the objective of the self-described environmentalist.

Looked at the other way around, concentrating human use of habitat is the kindest, most real contribution environmentalists can make to the health of planet Earth and all her children.

You are warmly invited to attend a Middle School teacher's critical deconstruction of The Lorax by Dr. Seuss as a misguided if well-intentioned economic parable.
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 23rd, 2020 4:42 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code