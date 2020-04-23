Lyrical Opposition is hosting a spoken word event, Paradigm Rhymes on Zoom this Friday, April 24 at 6:00 pm!
You’re cordially invited to Paradigm Rhymes: Online Poetry Showcase on Friday, April 24, 2020. Join us virtually for an evening of entertainment, experiential art, music, and spoken word poetry from local artists from the Bay Area and beyond.
Join us for an evening of positivity, diversity, and empowerment in bringing artist communities and enthusiasts of the Bay Area and beyond together, breaking down neighborhood and cultural barriers with music as our universal language.
This is a free event, but a RSVP is required. There is a silent suggested donation and no one will be turned away for lack of funds. All donations are tax-deductible, as Lyrical Opposition has 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization tax-exempt status.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 4/24/2020
|Lyrical Opposition x Paradigm Rhymes
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday April 24
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Lyrical Opposition
|Location Details
|Join us on Zoom!
|
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4824782822
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 23rd, 2020 12:47 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network