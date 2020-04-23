top
Lyrical Opposition x Paradigm Rhymes
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 24
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorLyrical Opposition
Location Details
Join us on Zoom!
Lyrical Opposition is hosting a spoken word event, Paradigm Rhymes on Zoom this Friday, April 24 at 6:00 pm!

You’re cordially invited to Paradigm Rhymes: Online Poetry Showcase on Friday, April 24, 2020. Join us virtually for an evening of entertainment, experiential art, music, and spoken word poetry from local artists from the Bay Area and beyond.
Join us for an evening of positivity, diversity, and empowerment in bringing artist communities and enthusiasts of the Bay Area and beyond together, breaking down neighborhood and cultural barriers with music as our universal language.

This is a free event, but a RSVP is required. There is a silent suggested donation and no one will be turned away for lack of funds. All donations are tax-deductible, as Lyrical Opposition has 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization tax-exempt status.
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4824782822

by Lyrical Opposition
Credit: Visual Prophets
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4824782822
Credit: Visual Prophets
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4824782822
