top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Sean Hannity and Rick Scott's best sheriff friend under DOJ and Fl DOH investigation
by SCOTT A HUMINSKI
Thursday Apr 23rd, 2020 3:09 AM
The Justice Department and Florida Department of Health are investigating Sheriff Carmine Marceno for civil rights abuses, human rights abuses, ADA violations and felony abuse of disabled adults.

Sean Hannity and Rick Scott's best sheriff friend, Carmine Marceno under DOJ Investigation

Please consider signing and sharing the petition,
https://www.change.org/p/florida-governor-sean-hannity-and-rick-scott-s-best-sheriff-friend-carmine-marceno-under-doj-investigation

The Justice Department and Florida Department of Health are investigating Sheriff Carmine Marceno for civil rights abuses, human rights abuses, ADA violations and felony abuse of a disabled adult.

The Department of Justice has launched a civil rights investigation that could take years. There are a multitude of State crimes that can be charged and quickly bring this rogue Lee Sheriff Carmine Marceno to justice and protect the public from his illegal antics. Little time is left to prevent a death at the hands of Lee Sheriff Carmine Marceno (R).

DOJ letter followed by my reply per their request,
https://judgeelizabethvkrierleecountyflcorruption.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/us-doj-investigation-lee-sheriff.pdf
https://judgeelizabethvkrierleecountyflcorruption.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/doj-all-forms-signed-and-merged.pdf


Why is this important?

The sheriff has implemented a plan to force elderly disabled Americans to sleep on the floors of his jail, strips citizens and places them in 55 degree cells until they become hypothermic, he has refused to supply ADA accommodations to the disabled and he deliberately takes persons in his care off life saving blood pressure medications, maybe this madman's idea to fix jail over crowding, kill them.
Florida Department of Health investigation against Lee Sheriff Carmine Marceno and his staff.

Prosecution phase begins
https://judgeelizabethvkrierleecountyflcorruption.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/sheriff-prosecution-in-tallahasee.pdf

Affidavit sparking investigations,
https://web.archive.org/web/20191007135143/https://judgeelizabethvkrierleecountyflcorruption.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/fedex-scan-2019-10-07_09-26-07.pdf

Document images at
https://leesheriffcarminemarcenocorruptionfraudabuse.wordpress.com/2020/03/22/lee-sheriff-carmine-marceno-under-federal-and-state-investigation/

https://leesheriffcarminemarcenocorruptionfraudabuse.wordpress.com/

One reason the author was targeted with abuse arose from his status as founder and leader of the Anti-Police State rock band, Scott X and the Constitution Commandos, now dissent is a crime in Lee County Florida, see Youtube videos,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXbojImKNlI&t=7s

https://leesheriffcarminemarcenocorruption...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code