The Justice Department and Florida Department of Health are investigating Sheriff Carmine Marceno for civil rights abuses, human rights abuses, ADA violations and felony abuse of disabled adults.





Sean Hannity and Rick Scott's best sheriff friend, Carmine Marceno under DOJ InvestigationPlease consider signing and sharing the petition,The Justice Department and Florida Department of Health are investigating Sheriff Carmine Marceno for civil rights abuses, human rights abuses, ADA violations and felony abuse of a disabled adult.The Department of Justice has launched a civil rights investigation that could take years. There are a multitude of State crimes that can be charged and quickly bring this rogue Lee Sheriff Carmine Marceno to justice and protect the public from his illegal antics. Little time is left to prevent a death at the hands of Lee Sheriff Carmine Marceno (R).DOJ letter followed by my reply per their request,Why is this important?The sheriff has implemented a plan to force elderly disabled Americans to sleep on the floors of his jail, strips citizens and places them in 55 degree cells until they become hypothermic, he has refused to supply ADA accommodations to the disabled and he deliberately takes persons in his care off life saving blood pressure medications, maybe this madman's idea to fix jail over crowding, kill them.Florida Department of Health investigation against Lee Sheriff Carmine Marceno and his staff.Prosecution phase beginsAffidavit sparking investigations,Document images atOne reason the author was targeted with abuse arose from his status as founder and leader of the Anti-Police State rock band, Scott X and the Constitution Commandos, now dissent is a crime in Lee County Florida, see Youtube videos,