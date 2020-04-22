top
No Contact High
by Michael Steinberg (blackrainpress [at] hotmail.com)
Wednesday Apr 22nd, 2020 10:08 PM
Like everything else, 4-20 in San Francisco was different this time around.
Nothing can be normal now of course. This year, 4-20 in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco was no exception. Hippie Hill was surrounded by high security fences that would have felt right at home in any other authoritarian regime exploiting the global pandemic for more power and profit.

As choppers menacingly hovered over the area, perhaps piloted by Agent Orange addled Nam vets, all that was missing was napalm silently descending on some strung out freaks mistaken for latter day flower children when they were only deviant undercover creeps.

No matter that ganga was legal across the California landscape. Even keeping 60 feet apart didn't give you a right to beg for a pardon.

Meanwhile, not far from the Panhandle,dozens of denizens in tents tried to imagine a better life as they sprawled on cold ungiving concrete sidewalks adjacent to the Department of Motor vehicles on Oak and Broderick streets, where carbon monoxide was the only thing smoking as it spewed from onrushing traffic.

A single cold water hose snaked from the DMV's vacant parking lot to provide for their hygienic needs.Also missing: portapotties, food sources, showers, masks, gloves, and anyone else who cared. As for virus test kits, they were, just like for all too many of us, only another pipe dream.

At the state capitol, the Governor's mansion was under siege by flag waving red staters rallying to open up to the further spread of c-19, like their brethren in Texas, Michigan et all brandishing automatic weapons in the name of freedom to commit more mass murder. Why wait for the virus to torture people for so long? Let's just get it over with.

Yeah, open up those 24-7 massage parlors and pawn shops, no tell motels, rotgut bars and all day anti-abortion clinics, and we mean now.

Don't forget, we've got you in our sights, and 45 guarantees us immunity. Elections, that's so obsolete. Open fire!












