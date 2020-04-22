From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Libertarian Activist Organizes "Re-Open" Santa Cruz March, Calls Pandemic a Hoax
Libertarian activist Sean Cutler is organizing a march to Santa Cruz City Hall on April 24 in support of re-opening the "local economy". An event listing posted to social media by Cutler promises "speeches" at City Hall, however it is unclear if the event is real or a stunt, as only one person is listed as attending. The event post for the march demands "an end to the tyrannical quarantine" and encourages participants to "bring flags, banners, posters, and the loving spirit of freedom". On March 16, Cutler posted on social media that the COVID-19 pandemic was, "overblown, childish, and insane". The pandemic is "something elderly people ought to worry about, not me," Cutler stated. On April 1, Cutler posted for clarification that he still stood by his statements of March 16, adding that the pandemic "was a hoax then and it is a hoax now". (Photo: "Re-Open Santa Cruz March" event listing created by Sean Cutler on social media.)
Sean Cutler is a Student Life and University Guide with the Admissions Office at UC Santa Cruz, where he attends school as a Computer Science and Economics major. Cutler is involved with the Libertarian Party of Santa Cruz County, in addition to formerly serving as President of the UCSC Chapter of Young Americans for Liberty, a libertarian student activism organization. In 2019, he co-founded Decriminalize Santa Cruz, one of the groups that worked to legalize psychedelic fungi and other entheogenic plants in the City of Santa Cruz.
"If you are elderly and the coronavirus is a threat," Cutler wrote on March 16, "it is your damn job to take care of yourself, not mine."
"Stay indoors, have your groceries delivered to you, drink water, wear a facemask, cancel your social activities. I should not have to cancel my life just because I might happen upon an elderly person/infant," he added.
On March 18, Cutler posted a longer statement to social media on the pandemic, including this passage:
"All yall public health wonks who truly believe you are helping out society by forcing us to stay inside, yall are dangerous and wrong. The road to hell is paved with good intentions, and it is well-intentioned tyrants who are most dangerous. Y'all have no idea what I or anybody else in society wants, so who the hell are you to tell us what to do? Stop assuming that you know what is best for other people. You don't. Leave people alone and let them make their own healthcare decisions."
"Death to tyrants," Cutler added at the end of the March 18 statement.
On March 13, Cutler posted to social media a copy of a message he sent to the UC Santa Cruz administration, which included a threat to sue the University for its response to the pandemic:
"This is such a childish over reaction. I will crawl into your overly-administered asshole and sue you. I am not going into debt for online classes. I will rip you apart like a mohel rips apart a Jewish baby boy's foreskin."
Cutler is also an anti-circumcision activist, posting future plans on social media for a "genital autonomy" march to oppose what he refers to as "unconsensual genital/bodily mutilation". Much of the political rhetoric Cutler uses focuses on Jewish people and the Jewish Religion, and their use of circumcision.
On social media, Cutler has singled out Jewish people in calls to end the practice, stating:
"We must protect jewish boys from genital torture by banning circumcision asap. #equalrightsforjewishboys. To delay granting legal protections to children is to encourage the anti-semitic practice of brit milah. Circumcision is a hate crime against jewish boys and they deserve better. A society must protect the weakest, most vulnerable members of its population from dehumanization and abuse. Lets end antisemitism for good and grant legal protections to jewish boys to protect them from genital torture. #BanTheBris".
In an earlier post on social media, Cutler elaborated that he in not anti-Jewish and that he is pro-Israel:
"Y'all, I am as pro-Israel/Pro-jewish people as it gets. I love jewish achievements, jewish culture, jewish languages, the fact that, person for person, jewish people have contributed more to human society than any other ethnic/religious group. However, my one criticism of jewish culture is their barbaric practice of mutilating the genitals of their baby boys via brit milah (circumcision). Muslims and jews need to cut that shit out, that is nasty, irrevocable, and heinous. That is a sex crime and aggravated battery on an infant. But besides circumcision, jewish people are the best people in the world and I hope Israel becomes larger:)"
