The Fight For PPE On The Docks, The War On Workers & May Day 2020 With ILWU 10 Pres Trent Willis & ILWU 34 Pres Keith ShanklinTrent Willis president of ILWU Local 10 and Keith Shanklin president of ILWU Local 34 talk about the fight to protect Bay Area longshore workers from Covid-19 and how this is connected to the war on working people.They also discuss the need for working people to unite nationally and internationally to fight global capital and the effort to destroy unions and working people.They also talk about history of May Day and the plans of the ILWU to have an action at SSA at the Port of Oakland on May 1.Lastly they discuss the conditions of the over 500 crew members of the Grand Princess who have been imprisoned on the Petri dish ship. The company and government officials refuse them to leave and get treatment.Most are Filipino seafarers and have lost their labor and human rights. This interview was done by WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer on 4/21/20.