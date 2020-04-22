top
San Francisco | Labor & Workers
The Fight For PPE On The Docks, The War On Workers & May Day 2020 With ILWU
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 22nd, 2020 1:40 PM
WorkWeek interviews ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis and ILWU president Keith Shanklin about the struggle protect longshore workers from being contaminated by Covid-19 and the war against working people. They also discuss May Day and the fight of the over 500 seafarers on the Grand Princess who are being kept as prisoners on the ship.
may-day-image.png
The Fight For PPE On The Docks, The War On Workers & May Day 2020 With ILWU 10 Pres Trent Willis & ILWU 34 Pres Keith Shanklin

Trent Willis president of ILWU Local 10 and Keith Shanklin president of ILWU Local 34 talk about the fight to protect Bay Area longshore workers from Covid-19 and how this is connected to the war on working people.

They also discuss the need for working people to unite nationally and internationally to fight global capital and the effort to destroy unions and working people.

They also talk about history of May Day and the plans of the ILWU to have an action at SSA at the Port of Oakland on May 1.

Lastly they discuss the conditions of the over 500 crew members of the Grand Princess who have been imprisoned on the Petri dish ship. The company and government officials refuse them to leave and get treatment.
Most are Filipino seafarers and have lost their labor and human rights. This interview was done by WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer on 4/21/20.

At Port of Oakland, ILWU Tells SAA We Want Health & Safety From COVID-19 For Our Members & Community NOW!
ILWU Local 10 & 34 Victory Halting Grand Princess Waste Removal Contaminating Workers & Community
Don't Ship Grand Princess Contaminated Waste Through Oakland Say ILWU Defend Workers & Community
An Injury To One Is An Injury To All: ILWU & Migrant Organizations Defend Grand Princess Crew & All
Workers Health and Safety Rights
"Prisoners On The Grand Princess Petri Dish” Will The Crew Be Quarantined To Die On The Sea?
§ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 22nd, 2020 1:40 PM
sm_willis_trent_ssa_4-21-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU members have had to fight for health and safety on the docks and ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis with other Bay Area ILUW members rallied to demand PPE and also cleaning of worksites.
§May Day Farmworkers "We Are Always Essential"
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 22nd, 2020 1:40 PM
may_day_farmworkers_.jpg
The farmworkers who are under attack by Trump are essential workers as well as all workers said ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis.
§May Day Don't Die For Trump
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 22nd, 2020 1:40 PM
sm_may_day_don_t_die_for_trump.jpg
original image (3320x1263)
Don't Die For Trump May 1st Action
§Grand Princess Crew At Port In San Francisco
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Apr 22nd, 2020 1:40 PM
grand_princess_crew_2_4-5-20.jpg
Over 500 Grand Princess crew are being kept prisoners by the company, government and politicians. They are stuck on a Petri dish ship that is contaminated and are not allowed to evacuate. Some are dying on the ship.
