As Oil Prices Plunge, Fracking and Oil Drilling Expands Under Gov. Newsom by Dan Bacher

Monday Apr 20th, 2020 9:58 PM

“It just doesn’t make any sense to approve fracking permits in the state of California now,” said Liza Tucker, consumer advocate for Consumer Watchdog. “It’s clear that it’s time to sunset fossil fuels and effect a just transition to a new energy economy. We should end fracking right now and phase out oil and gas production in the state in a rational, managed way. We should not be issuing new permits for oil and gas drilling.”