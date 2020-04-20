Join Baykeeper’s Healthy Bay Challenge by participating in our Virtual Race on the atlasGO app! Log your daily activity when you run, walk, bike, swim, and practice yoga. You will be able to track your miles, post sweaty selfies and share virtual high-fives with the community.



Your registration fee supports Baykeeper’s mission to hold polluters accountable and defend the Bay from the biggest threats. Our team of lawyers, scientists, and advocates is hard at work remotely – because the Bay needs to be protected, now more than ever. Click on the link and get moving to keep yourself and the Bay healthy! For more event information: https://dash.atlasgo.org/challenges/5e87c6...

