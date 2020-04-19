Lenin is one of the most admired and respected leaders of the working class. His life is an inspiration for working people. Not only did he and his comrades show that tyrannical and repressive governments could be overthrown by the oppressed, but also demonstrated how to employ the right strategies and tactics to achieve it. More importantly he gave them hope, and envisioned a marvelous future and manifest their golden world to be won by mobilizing them in great numbers. Lenin said, "Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin."



Speakers:

Raj Sahai, Institute for the Critical Study of Society on "Lenin and Martin Luther King, Jr.: Their Ideas and Times"

V. Shankar. All-India Central Council of Trade Unions on "Lenin and B.R. Ambedkar: Their Ideas and Times"



USA Time: Apr 21, Tuesday 6:30-8:00 pm PDT,

8:30-10:00 pm CDT, 9:30-11:00 pm EDT.

India Time: Apr 22, Wednesday 7:00-8:30 am



Sponsored by Ambedkar King Study Circle (AKSC), San José Peace and Justice Center, Alliance of South Asians Taking Action (ASATA), Institute for the Critical Study of Society (ICSS), Boston Coalition, and ICW Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 19th, 2020 11:26 PM