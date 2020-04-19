EARTH DAY 2020: How to Get Ships Off Fossil Fuels Webinar
When: Earth Day, Apr 22, 2020 @ 3 PM PT
Where: Online via Zoom, RSVP at link below
Ships connect the world. Unfortunately, fossil fueled ships also destroy it. Join us on Earth Day to learn about a new campaign to get ships off fossil fuels.
The Paris Climate Agreement asked every nation and industry to reduce the greenhouse gas pollution that’s causing the climate crisis — but it infamously left out the shipping industry. It’s time to demand that industry leaders step up and do their fair share in reducing climate pollution from ships.
Join Pacific Environment's climate campaign director, Madeline Rose, and a panel of experts to learn how we do it.
PANELISTS:
Jason Anderson
Director of the International Engagement and Super Pollutant portfolios at ClimateWorks Foundation. His work spans efforts ranging from implementing the Paris Agreement, to cleaning up dirty shipping and preventing methane leakage. Jason has worked in climate and clean energy for 25 years.
Dr. Bryan Comer
Senior Researcher at the International Council on Clean Transportation's Marine Program. His cutting edge research informs policies that reduce the environmental and human health impacts of air pollution from marine vessels and ports, including black carbon.
Daniel Hubbell
Shipping Emission Campaign Manager at Ocean Conservancy. As a part of Ocean Conservancy’s Arctic Team he advocates for a cleaner and decarbonized future in maritime trade. Prior to joining OC Daniel worked for the Environmental Investigation Agency, and has spent more than seven years working on maritime policy, Arctic affairs, and wildlife trafficking issues.
Madeline Rose
Climate Campaign Director for Pacific Environment. A tenacious advocate and seasoned campaigner, Madeline joins Pacific Environment after a decade of advocacy in the humanitarian and peace building sectors.
