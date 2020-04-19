



When: Earth Day, April 22, 2020 @ 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. PT



Where: Online via Zoom; RSVP at link at bottom of page



Imagine a new way forward



The Voices for the Earth Summit is an online gathering of some of the great thinkers of our time to look at how we might come out of this pandemic ready to regenerate our planet and social institutions.



Join us on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day as we explore what this crisis is making possible for the future of sustainability and justice.



With Crisis Comes Opportunity



This global pandemic is one of the greatest tragedies of our time, but it is also revealing opportunities that have not been so clearly seen before. We are awakening to the fact that our current systems are not working, they are failing both humanity and the planet.



What Will We Build?



When society emerges on the other side of this challenge, we will be forever changed. We can’t go back to the way things were. We need a new way forward.



Knowing this, what can we do to be ready to not just rebuild our world, but to build a sustainable, thriving, and just world?



ABOUT: Pachamama Alliance



Pachamama Alliance is a global community that offers people the chance to learn, connect, engage, travel and cherish life for the purpose of creating a sustainable future that works for all.



With roots deep in the Amazon rainforest, our programs integrate indigenous wisdom with modern knowledge to support personal, and collective, transformation that is the catalyst to bringing forth an environmentally sustainable, spiritually fulfilling, socially just human presence on this planet.



See how Pachamama Alliance is working to generate the critical mass of conscious commitment that can create a positive future:

EARTH DAY 2020: VOICES FOR EARTH SUMMITWhen: Earth Day, April 22, 2020 @ 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. PTWhere: Online via Zoom; RSVP at link at bottom of pageImagine a new way forwardThe Voices for the Earth Summit is an online gathering of some of the great thinkers of our time to look at how we might come out of this pandemic ready to regenerate our planet and social institutions.Join us on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day as we explore what this crisis is making possible for the future of sustainability and justice.With Crisis Comes OpportunityThis global pandemic is one of the greatest tragedies of our time, but it is also revealing opportunities that have not been so clearly seen before. We are awakening to the fact that our current systems are not working, they are failing both humanity and the planet.What Will We Build?When society emerges on the other side of this challenge, we will be forever changed. We can’t go back to the way things were. We need a new way forward.Knowing this, what can we do to be ready to not just rebuild our world, but to build a sustainable, thriving, and just world?ABOUT: Pachamama AlliancePachamama Alliance is a global community that offers people the chance to learn, connect, engage, travel and cherish life for the purpose of creating a sustainable future that works for all.With roots deep in the Amazon rainforest, our programs integrate indigenous wisdom with modern knowledge to support personal, and collective, transformation that is the catalyst to bringing forth an environmentally sustainable, spiritually fulfilling, socially just human presence on this planet.See how Pachamama Alliance is working to generate the critical mass of conscious commitment that can create a positive future: https://www.pachamama.org/about/mission For more event information: https://landing.pachamama.org/earth-day?hs...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 19th, 2020 11:44 AM