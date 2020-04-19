EARTH WEEK 2020: 'The Biggest Little Farm' Virtual Screening + Discussion
When: Sun, April 26, 2020 @ noon - 2:30 PT (2 PM – 4:30 PM CDT)
Where: Zoom and Vimeo (free)
RSVP at Eventbrite link at bottom of post. Streaming + discussion links will be sent 24 hours before this event.
'The Biggest Little Farm'
John Chester/2018/91 min/Sustainable Food & Agriculture, Environmental Advocacy,
People and Culture
Multiple award winner, including Sundance Film Festival and Toronto International
Film Festival
FILM DESCRIPTION: 'The Biggest Little Farm' chronicles the 8-year quest of
John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren farmland and a
dream to harvest in harmony with nature. Through dogged perseverance and embracing the opportunity provided by nature's conflicts, the Chesters unlock and uncover a biodiverse design for living that exists far beyond their farm, its seasons, and our wildest imaginations. Featuring breathtaking cinematography, captivating animals, and an urgent message to heed Mother Nature’s call, “The Biggest Little Farm” provides us all a vital blueprint for better living and a healthier planet.
After the screening, join us via facilitated live chat on Zoom for a discussion with film director John Chester.
Conversation will be facilitated by Susan Lucci, Co-Founder of 2Big4Words, FeelReal and Global Purpose Leaders. Local Acton Partners will be:
--Johari Cole, Iyabo Farms/Pembroke Farmers Cooperative; Farmer, Small Farm Advocate, and Teacher
--Alex Poltorak, The Urban Canopy, Founder and CEO
Also available for free streaming anytime:
Hike the Divide, 2018, 90 min
The film follows jaded millennial Connor DeVane 2,700 miles from Canada to Mexico on the Continental Divide Trail as he seeks hope in the face of climate breakdown.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hike-the-divide-virtual-recording-tickets-102115558384
Monty and Rose, 2019, 22 min
The film tells the story of a pair of endangered piping plovers that successfully nested at Chicago's Montrose Beach in the summer of 2019, the first of the species to nest in Chicago
in 64 years.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monty-and-rose-virtual-recording-tickets-100215541382
ABOUT: One Earth Film Festival
One Earth Film Festival is a Chicago area film festival that creates opportunities for understanding climate change, sustainability and the power of human involvement through sustainability-themed films and facilitated discussion. We engage private, public and non-profit sector community partners in the sponsorship and production of the film festival.
https://www.oneearthfilmfest.org/earth-day-virtual-mini-film-fest
