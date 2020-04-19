top
View events for the week of 4/26/2020
Earth Week Film: 'The Biggest Little Farm' Virtual Screening + Discussion (free)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday April 26
Time 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorOne Earth Film Festival
Location Details
Online screening
EARTH WEEK 2020: 'The Biggest Little Farm' Virtual Screening + Discussion

When: Sun, April 26, 2020 @ noon - 2:30 PT (2 PM – 4:30 PM CDT)

Where: Zoom and Vimeo (free)

RSVP at Eventbrite link at bottom of post. Streaming + discussion links will be sent 24 hours before this event.
_________________________________________________________

'The Biggest Little Farm'

John Chester/2018/91 min/Sustainable Food & Agriculture, Environmental Advocacy,
People and Culture

Multiple award winner, including Sundance Film Festival and Toronto International
Film Festival

FILM DESCRIPTION: 'The Biggest Little Farm' chronicles the 8-year quest of
John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren farmland and a
dream to harvest in harmony with nature. Through dogged perseverance and embracing the opportunity provided by nature's conflicts, the Chesters unlock and uncover a biodiverse design for living that exists far beyond their farm, its seasons, and our wildest imaginations. Featuring breathtaking cinematography, captivating animals, and an urgent message to heed Mother Nature’s call, “The Biggest Little Farm” provides us all a vital blueprint for better living and a healthier planet.

After the screening, join us via facilitated live chat on Zoom for a discussion with film director John Chester.

Conversation will be facilitated by Susan Lucci, Co-Founder of 2Big4Words, FeelReal and Global Purpose Leaders. Local Acton Partners will be:

--Johari Cole, Iyabo Farms/Pembroke Farmers Cooperative; Farmer, Small Farm Advocate, and Teacher

--Alex Poltorak, The Urban Canopy, Founder and CEO

_________________________________________________________

Also available for free streaming anytime:

Hike the Divide, 2018, 90 min
The film follows jaded millennial Connor DeVane 2,700 miles from Canada to Mexico on the Continental Divide Trail as he seeks hope in the face of climate breakdown.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hike-the-divide-virtual-recording-tickets-102115558384

Monty and Rose, 2019, 22 min
The film tells the story of a pair of endangered piping plovers that successfully nested at Chicago's Montrose Beach in the summer of 2019, the first of the species to nest in Chicago
in 64 years.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monty-and-rose-virtual-recording-tickets-100215541382
_________________________________________________________

ABOUT: One Earth Film Festival

One Earth Film Festival is a Chicago area film festival that creates opportunities for understanding climate change, sustainability and the power of human involvement through sustainability-themed films and facilitated discussion. We engage private, public and non-profit sector community partners in the sponsorship and production of the film festival.

https://www.oneearthfilmfest.org/earth-day-virtual-mini-film-fest

farm.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-biggest-l...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 19th, 2020 9:19 AM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Pleae Note: "Monty & Rose' discussion link is free; film on Vimeo $1.99 rentalOne Earth Film FestivalSunday Apr 19th, 2020 10:33 AM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

