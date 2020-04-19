



When: Sat, April 25, 2020 @ 2 PM - 3:30 PM PT (4 PM – 5:30 PM CDT)



Where: Zoom and Vimeo



RSVP at Eventbrite link at very bottom of page. Streaming links will be sent 24 hours before this event.

One Earth Young Filmmakers Contest



The One Earth Young Filmmakers Contest screened nine first place winners on March 7, at the Gene Siskel Film Center, in Chicago. A jury of filmmakers and environmental activists chose these top films from 196 submissions, but scores are always very tight.



In this virtual event, we feature the nine, short, Honorable Mention winning films (from elementary school to college level), which were just a hair's breadth away from first place.



As an added bonus, submit your questions via live chat on Zoom in a discussion with the filmmakers, facilitated by Young Filmmakers Contest Founding Director Sue Crothers.



Young Filmmakers and their short films:



--Grady Roderweiss-O’Brien “The Impossible Way” (4 min)



--Samantha Older “The Shortage of Helium” (3.5 min)



--Filmmakers not present “Green Gone” (3 min)



--Chloe Chin “Remember” (3 min)



--Dane Ottman “Sea Creature Complaints” (5 min)



--Jordan Renville "Change" (6 min)



--Natalie Shoultz "Racism and the Environmental Movement" (4.5 min)



--Taylor Anderson and Natalie Snodgrass “Feeding the Future of Chicago” (5 min)



--Patrick Thomas Keen “Tossed” (trailer)

Also available for free streaming anytime:



Hike the Divide, 2018, 90 min

The film follows jaded millennial Connor DeVane 2,700 miles from Canada to Mexico on the Continental Divide Trail as he seeks hope in the face of climate breakdown.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hike-the-divide-virtual-recording-tickets-102115558384



Monty and Rose, 2019, 22 min

The film tells the story of a pair of endangered piping plovers that successfully nested at Chicago's Montrose Beach in the summer of 2019, the first of the species to nest in Chicago in 64 years.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monty-and-rose-virtual-recording-tickets-100215541382

ABOUT: One Earth Film Festival



One Earth Film Festival is a Chicago area film festival that creates opportunities for understanding climate change, sustainability and the power of human involvement through sustainability-themed films and facilitated discussion. We engage private, public and non-profit sector community partners in the sponsorship and production of the film festival.



