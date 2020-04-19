top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 4/25/2020
Earth Week Films: Young Filmmakers' Shorts of One Earth Film Fest Screening + Discussion
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 25
Time 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorOne Earth Film Festival
Location Details
Online screening (free)
Virtual Screening + Discussion with young filmmakers from Hawaii to Brooklyn.

When: Sat, April 25, 2020 @ 2 PM - 3:30 PM PT (4 PM – 5:30 PM CDT)

Where: Zoom and Vimeo

RSVP at Eventbrite link at very bottom of page. Streaming links will be sent 24 hours before this event.
_____________________________________________________

One Earth Young Filmmakers Contest

The One Earth Young Filmmakers Contest screened nine first place winners on March 7, at the Gene Siskel Film Center, in Chicago. A jury of filmmakers and environmental activists chose these top films from 196 submissions, but scores are always very tight.

In this virtual event, we feature the nine, short, Honorable Mention winning films (from elementary school to college level), which were just a hair's breadth away from first place.

As an added bonus, submit your questions via live chat on Zoom in a discussion with the filmmakers, facilitated by Young Filmmakers Contest Founding Director Sue Crothers.

Young Filmmakers and their short films:

--Grady Roderweiss-O’Brien “The Impossible Way” (4 min)

--Samantha Older “The Shortage of Helium” (3.5 min)

--Filmmakers not present “Green Gone” (3 min)

--Chloe Chin “Remember” (3 min)

--Dane Ottman “Sea Creature Complaints” (5 min)

--Jordan Renville "Change" (6 min)

--Natalie Shoultz "Racism and the Environmental Movement" (4.5 min)

--Taylor Anderson and Natalie Snodgrass “Feeding the Future of Chicago” (5 min)

--Patrick Thomas Keen “Tossed” (trailer)
_____________________________________________________

Also available for free streaming anytime:

Hike the Divide, 2018, 90 min
The film follows jaded millennial Connor DeVane 2,700 miles from Canada to Mexico on the Continental Divide Trail as he seeks hope in the face of climate breakdown.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hike-the-divide-virtual-recording-tickets-102115558384

Monty and Rose, 2019, 22 min
The film tells the story of a pair of endangered piping plovers that successfully nested at Chicago's Montrose Beach in the summer of 2019, the first of the species to nest in Chicago in 64 years.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monty-and-rose-virtual-recording-tickets-100215541382
_________________________________________________________

ABOUT: One Earth Film Festival

One Earth Film Festival is a Chicago area film festival that creates opportunities for understanding climate change, sustainability and the power of human involvement through sustainability-themed films and facilitated discussion. We engage private, public and non-profit sector community partners in the sponsorship and production of the film festival.

https://www.oneearthfilmfest.org/earth-day-virtual-mini-film-fest
one_earth_film.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/young-filmmak...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 19th, 2020 9:03 AM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
'Monty & Rose' film discussion is free; Vimeo streaming of this film $1.99One Earth Film FestivalSunday Apr 19th, 2020 10:19 AM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code