



When: Fri, April 24, 2020 @ 2:30 PM - 4:15 PM PT (4:30 PM – 6:15 PM CDT)



Where: Zoom and Vimeo (FREE)



RSVP at Eventbrite link at bottom of page. Streaming links will be sent 24 hours

before this event.

_________________________________________________________



'Why We Cycle'



Gertjan Hulster, Arne Gielen, Marco te Brömmelstroet and Jeroen Dirks/2017/57 min/Transportation



FILM DESCRIPTION: There are more bicycles than people in the Netherlands, but the Dutch don’t seem to notice what a special bike culture they have. Going beyond the obvious health and economic benefits of cycling, “Why We Cycle” explores the egalitarian nature of cycling, as well as its less-obvious effects on a city’s planning and development, its residents, and society as a whole.



After the screening, join us via live facilitated chat on Zoom with Gertjan Hulster and Arne Gielen, Directors of "Why We Cycle."



Conversation will be facilitated by Burrell Poe, Program Manager at The Goldin Institute.

Local alternative transportation advocates will also be on hand to share their knowledge and action opportunities:



--Trevor Clarke, Working Bikes Cooperative, Executive Director



--Shameka Turner, CDOT Chicago’s SAFE (Streets Are For Everybody) Ambassadors, Bike Ambassador



--Amanda Woodall, CDOT Divvy Bike Sharing, Program Director

_________________________________________________________



Also available for free streaming anytime:



Hike the Divide, 2018, 90 min

The film follows jaded millennial Connor DeVane 2,700 miles from Canada to Mexico on the Continental Divide Trail as he seeks hope in the face of climate breakdown.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hike-the-divide-virtual-recording-tickets-102115558384



Monty and Rose, 2019, 22 min

The film tells the story of a pair of endangered piping plovers that successfully nested at Chicago's Montrose Beach in the summer of 2019, the first of the species to nest in Chicago in 64 years.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monty-and-rose-virtual-recording-tickets-100215541382

_________________________________________________________



ABOUT: One Earth Film Festival



One Earth Film Festival is a Chicago area film festival that creates opportunities for understanding climate change, sustainability and the power of human involvement through sustainability-themed films and facilitated discussion. We engage private, public and non-profit sector community partners in the sponsorship and production of the film festival.



Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 19th, 2020 8:50 AM