Related Categories: U.S. | Anti-War
Free julian assange Nation wide Webinar event Panel
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday April 19
Time 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorOrion
Location Details
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xh2EsZbrTtOq1FZifgfIlw

Join us on April 19, 2020 for an online panel
Where:

Online Panel Event

Join us for an online panel discussion of leading attorneys, human rights defenders and social justice activists as the London trial of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is underway. If Assange is extradited to the United States, he faces the first-ever charges under the Espionage Act of 1917 for the publication of truthful information in the public interest. Speakers will present the critical legal and policy issues involved as well as rebut government efforts to undermine the reputation and credibility of Assange. In these difficult times for civil liberties and democratic rights we demand: Free Julian Assange! Defend Free Speech and the First Amendment!

Register for the panel event here

Sponsors: Bay Area Julian Assange Defense Committee National Lawyers Guild Bay Arrea, Courage Foundation United National Antiwar Coalition

Initial co-sponsors: CodePink Bay Area, Social Justice Center of Marin, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, US Section Kevin Zeese, Popular Resistance, advisory board, Courage Foundation, past Steering Committee member Chelsea Manning Support Committee, Marin Peace and Justice Center, Mobilization to Free Mumia Abu-Jamal

The Courage Foundation is an international whistleblower support network that campaigns for the protection of truthtellers and the public’s right to know. For ongoing updates, resources, and more information on Assange’s case, visit defend.wikileaks.org

Where:https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xh2EsZbrTtOq1FZifgfIlw

For more event information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xh2EsZ...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 19th, 2020 12:25 AM
