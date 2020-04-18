



In honor of Earth Day, AIA East Bay will host a virtual screening of the documentary

'The Story of Plastic' and will have a short "Happy Hour" Earth Day Celebration afterwards.



When: Wed, April 22, 2020 @ 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM PDT



Where: Online via streaming (FREE)



RSVP at Eventbrite link below and a streaming link will be sent to you.

__________________________________________________________



Film Screening of 'The Story of Plastic'



The fossil fuel industry plans to increase plastic production by at least 35% by 2025, 40% of which is single-use packaging designed to be immediately discarded. Only 2% is effectively recycled. That’s a lot of CO2 flowing through the economy.



'The Story of Plastic' takes a sweeping look at the man-made crisis of plastic pollution and the worldwide effect it has on the health of our planet and the people who inhabit it. Spanning three continents, the film illustrates the ongoing catastrophe: fields full of garbage, veritable mountains of trash, rivers and seas clogged with waste, and skies choked with the poisonous emissions from plastic production and processing.



'The Story of Plastic' features interviews with experts and activists on the front lines of the fight, revealing the disastrous consequences of the flood of plastic smothering ecosystems and poisoning communities around the world, and the global movement that is rising up in response.



With engaging original animation, archival industry footage beginning in the 1930s, and first-person accounts of the unfolding emergency, the film distills a complex problem that is increasingly affecting the planet’s and its residents’ well-being.

__________________________________________________________



If you are unable to join us at this time, there are three other ways to

watch 'The Story of Plastic':



Broadcast (US): Tune in on Earth Day, April 22, at 2pm on Discovery Channel

(same local time on both coasts).



Broadcast (International): 'The Story of Plastic' will be broadcast on Discovery network affiliates in 134 countries and territories. Each of those affiliates makes independent programming decisions and announcements. We are working with Discovery to compile those programming details, and will publish them at storyofplastic.org/watch as they come in. You can also check your local Discovery Channel’s programming schedule directly.



Digital: 'The Story of Plastic' will pre-premiere on the DiscoveryGo subscription streaming service on April 15.

https://go.discovery.com/tv-shows/the-story-of-plastic/full-episodes/the-story-of-plastic



