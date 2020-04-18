



When: Thu, April 23, 2020 @ 4 PM - 6:30 PM PT (6 PM – 8:30 PM CDT)



Where: Zoom and Vimeo (FREE)



RSVP at Eventbrite link at botton of page. Streaming links will be sent 24 hours before this event.

_________________________________________________________



'Wasted! The Story of Food Waste'



Nari Kye and Anna Chai/2017/90 min/Waste



FILM DESCRIPTION: "WASTED! The Story of Food Waste" aims to change the way people buy, cook, recycle, and eat food. Through the eyes of chef-heroes like Anthony Bourdain, Dan Barber, Mario Batali, Massimo Bottura, and Danny Bowien, audiences will see how the world’s most influential chefs make the most of every kind of food, transforming what most people consider scraps into incredible dishes that create a more secure food system. "WASTED!" exposes the shamefulness of food waste and how it’s directly contributing to climate change. The film shows how each of us can make small changes – all of them delicious – to solve one of the greatest problems of the 21st Century.



After the screening, join us via live facilitated chat on Zoom for a discussion with food waste experts. Stephanie McCray, Executive Coach with Executive Material, will facilitate the conversation.



Local Action Partners will be:



--Jen Nelson, Board Member, Chicago Food Scrap Coalition



--Jonathan Pereira, Executive Director, Plant Chicago

_________________________________________________________



Also available for free streaming anytime:



Hike the Divide, 2018, 90 min

The film follows jaded millennial Connor DeVane 2,700 miles from Canada to Mexico on the Continental Divide Trail as he seeks hope in the face of climate breakdown.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hike-the-divide-virtual-recording-tickets-102115558384



Monty and Rose, 2019, 22 min

The film tells the story of a pair of endangered piping plovers that successfully nested at Chicago's Montrose Beach in the summer of 2019, the first of the species to nest in Chicago in 64 years.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monty-and-rose-virtual-recording-tickets-100215541382

_________________________________________________________



ABOUT: One Earth Film Festival



One Earth Film Festival is a Chicago area film festival that creates opportunities for understanding climate change, sustainability and the power of human involvement through sustainability-themed films and facilitated discussion. We engage private, public and non-profit sector community partners in the sponsorship and production of the film festival.



https://www.oneearthfilmfest.org/earth-day-virtual-mini-film-fest EARTH WEEK 2020: 'Wasted! The Story of Food Waste' Virtual Screening + DiscussionWhen: Thu, April 23, 2020 @ 4 PM - 6:30 PM PT (6 PM – 8:30 PM CDT)Where: Zoom and Vimeo (FREE)RSVP at Eventbrite link at botton of page. Streaming links will be sent 24 hours before this event._________________________________________________________'Wasted! The Story of Food Waste'Nari Kye and Anna Chai/2017/90 min/WasteFILM DESCRIPTION: "WASTED! The Story of Food Waste" aims to change the way people buy, cook, recycle, and eat food. Through the eyes of chef-heroes like Anthony Bourdain, Dan Barber, Mario Batali, Massimo Bottura, and Danny Bowien, audiences will see how the world’s most influential chefs make the most of every kind of food, transforming what most people consider scraps into incredible dishes that create a more secure food system. "WASTED!" exposes the shamefulness of food waste and how it’s directly contributing to climate change. The film shows how each of us can make small changes – all of them delicious – to solve one of the greatest problems of the 21st Century.After the screening, join us via live facilitated chat on Zoom for a discussion with food waste experts. Stephanie McCray, Executive Coach with Executive Material, will facilitate the conversation.Local Action Partners will be:--Jen Nelson, Board Member, Chicago Food Scrap Coalition--Jonathan Pereira, Executive Director, Plant Chicago_________________________________________________________Also available for free streaming anytime:Hike the Divide, 2018, 90 minThe film follows jaded millennial Connor DeVane 2,700 miles from Canada to Mexico on the Continental Divide Trail as he seeks hope in the face of climate breakdown.Monty and Rose, 2019, 22 minThe film tells the story of a pair of endangered piping plovers that successfully nested at Chicago's Montrose Beach in the summer of 2019, the first of the species to nest in Chicago in 64 years._________________________________________________________ABOUT: One Earth Film FestivalOne Earth Film Festival is a Chicago area film festival that creates opportunities for understanding climate change, sustainability and the power of human involvement through sustainability-themed films and facilitated discussion. We engage private, public and non-profit sector community partners in the sponsorship and production of the film festival. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wasted-the-st...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 18th, 2020 9:41 PM