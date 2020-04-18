

Award-Winning Photographer James Balog.



When: Tue, April 21, 2020 @ 4 PM - 6 PM PT (6 PM – 8 PM CDT)



Where: Zoom and Vimeo (free)



RSVP at Eventbrite link at bottom of post. Streaming links will be sent 24 hours before this event.

_________________________________________________________



'The Human Element'



Matthew Testa/2018/76 min/Climate Change



FILM DESCRIPTION: Renowned photographer James Balog (prominently featured in “Chasing Ice”) uses his camera to reveal how environmental change is affecting the lives of everyday Americans. Following the four classical elements—air, earth, fire and water—to frame his journey, Balog explores wildfires, hurricanes, sea level rise, coal mining, and the changes in the air we breathe. He takes it further by examining the effects of the fifth element—the human element—to tell an urgent story while giving inspiration for a more balanced relationship between humanity and nature.



After the film, join us on Zoom for a live facilitated chat with "The Human Element" producer and award-winning photographer James Balog (also appeared in the 2012 film, "Chasing Ice"). He is Founder and President of Earth Vision Institute.



Conversation will be facilitated by Doug Dixon, Principal at Sales Performance and Solutions, OUR Community. Local action partners working on climate change will be:



--Jason Funk, Principal and Founder, Land Use & Climate Knowledge Initiative

--Krysten Jovita, Core Team Member, Trainer and Artist, Sunrise Movement Chicago

_________________________________________________________



Also available for free streaming anytime:



Hike the Divide, 2018, 90 min

The film follows jaded millennial Connor DeVane 2,700 miles from Canada to Mexico on the Continental Divide Trail as he seeks hope in the face of climate breakdown.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hike-the-divide-virtual-recording-tickets-102115558384



Monty and Rose, 2019, 22 min

The film tells the story of a pair of endangered piping plovers that successfully nested at Chicago's Montrose Beach in the summer of 2019, the first of the species to nest in Chicago in 64 years.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monty-and-rose-virtual-recording-tickets-100215541382

_________________________________________________________



ABOUT: One Earth Film Festival



One Earth Film Festival is a Chicago area film festival that creates opportunities for understanding climate change, sustainability and the power of human involvement through sustainability-themed films and facilitated discussion. We engage private, public and non-profit sector community partners in the sponsorship and production of the film festival.



