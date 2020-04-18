



When: Mon, April 20, 2020 @ 4 PM - 6 PM (6 PM – 8 PM CDT)



Where: Zoom and Vimeo



RSVP at Eventbrite link below. Screening links will be sent 24 hours before this event.

Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution



James Redford/2017/71 min/Energy



FILM DESCRIPTION: When the issue of renewable energy comes up, it’s common to think, “that’s a future thing. It’s like sci-fi.” Well, this film is here to tell you, the clean energy revolution is happening right now. Director James Redford, an award-winning filmmaker … and, yes, Hollywood legend Robert Redford’s son … takes us on his personal journey into the dawn of the clean energy era as it creates jobs, turns profits, and makes communities stronger and healthier. “Reaching well beyond a story of technology and innovation, Happening explores issues of human resilience, social justice, embracing the future, and finding hope for our survival,” says Redford.



After the screening, join us via Zoom live chat with a panel of local energy experts guided by facilitator Kyra Woods, Clean Energy Organizer for Sierra Club and Ready for 100 Chicago Collective:



--Charlene Andreas, Latin United Community Housing Association, Director of Affordable Housing

--Quinn Biever, Elevate Energy and Ready for 100 Chicago Collective, Policy Manager

--Akosua Goosby, Elevate Energy, Community Outreach Representative

Also available for free streaming anytime:



Hike the Divide, 2018, 90 min

The film follows jaded millennial Connor DeVane 2,700 miles from Canada to Mexico on the Continental Divide Trail as he seeks hope in the face of climate breakdown.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hike-the-divide-virtual-recording-tickets-102115558384



Monty and Rose, 2019, 22 min

The film tells the story of a pair of endangered piping plovers that successfully nested at Chicago's Montrose Beach in the summer of 2019, the first of the species to nest in Chicago in 64 years.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monty-and-rose-virtual-recording-tickets-100215541382

ABOUT: One Earth Film Festival



One Earth Film Festival is a Chicago area film festival that creates opportunities for understanding climate change, sustainability and the power of human involvement through sustainability-themed films and facilitated discussion. We engage private, public and non-profit sector community partners in the sponsorship and production of the film festival.



https://www.oneearthfilmfest.org/earth-day-virtual-mini-film-fest

