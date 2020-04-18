top
Earth Day: Climate Conversation w/ Elizabeth Colbert, Pulitzer Prize Author & Journalist
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 22
Time 7:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSeattle Arts & Lectures
Location Details
Online
Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Elizabeth Kolbert, Award Winning Journalist & Author,

When: Earth Day, April 22, 2020 @ 7:30 PM PT

Where: This event will be streamed online.

Tickets: $10 https://lectures.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0Ff40000082Kj0EAE
_________________________________________________________

Elizabeth Kolbert will give a virtual talk on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day for a sober, and sobering, look at the state of the planet.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Prophet of Love, Field Notes from a Catastrophe, and The Sixth Extinction, Elizabeth Kolbert is one of the most terrifying writers in American today because she’s not writing about imagined horrors but real ones: climate change, environmental destruction, and the ongoing loss of biodiversity as humankind spreads over every inch of this planet.

Kolbert has traveled from Alaska to Greenland, visiting top scientists to get to the heart of the debate over global warming. Join us online to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. While the COVID-19 crisis is unfolding on the world stage, what Elizabeth Kolbert has to say about our changing climate is just as pressing as it ever was.

ABOUT: Elizabeth Kolbert

Elizabeth Kolbert is an American journalist and author and visiting fellow at Williams College. She is best known for her Pulitzer Prize-winning book The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History, and as an observer and commentator on environmentalism for The New Yorker magazine. As of March 2017, Kolbert serves as a member of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists' Science and Security Board.
For more event information: https://lectures.org/event/elizabeth-kolbert/

Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 18th, 2020 8:54 PM
