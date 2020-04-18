top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 4/22/2020
Earth Day 50/50: Looking Back, Moving Forward w/ Earth Institute Columbia University
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 22
Time 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorEarth Institute Columbia University
Location Details
Online
Earth Day 50/50: Looking Back, Moving Forward

Join us for an Earth Institute LIVE conversation exploring sustainable and resilient paths for Columbia and humanity for 50 more years.

When: Earth Day, April 20, 2020 @ 7 AM - 8:30 AM PT (10:00 AM – 11:30 AM EDT)

Where: Online (FREE)

Who: Earth Institute at Columbia University

We're celebrating Earth Day 50, visit earthday.ei.columbia.edu to learn more!
_____________________________________________________________

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, please join Columbia University’s Earth Institute and viewers from around the globe for an interactive live webcast.

Host: Alex Halliday, Director, the Earth Institute, Columbia University

Moderator: Andrew Revkin, JS ‘82, veteran environmental Journalist; Founding Director, Earth Institute Initiative on Communication and Sustainability

SPEAKERS:

LEADING THE WAY ON EARTH AND CLIMATE RESEARCH

--Maureen Raymo, GSAS ‘89; Bruce C. Heezen/Lamont Research Professor; Director - Core Repository, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, the Earth Institute, Columbia University

BIRTH OF A MOVEMENT: EARTH DAY 1970

--Michael Gerrard, CC ‘72; Andrew Sabin Professor of Professional Practice in the Faculty of Law; Director, Sabin Center for Climate Change Law, School of Law

--Fred Kent, CC ‘67, Co-Founder, Placemaking Fund, PlacemakingX, and the Social Life Project

THE NEXT 50 YEARS: BUILDING A SUSTAINABLE PLANET INTO THE FUTURE

--Maria Chart, SEAS ’21; Co-chair, Columbia Eco-reps Living Green Committee

--Alex Halliday, Director, the Earth Institute, Columbia University

--Narayan Subramanian, SEAS ‘13, Law ‘20; Fellow, Data for Progress and SAIS-ISEP

ABOUT: Earth Institute at Columbia University, New York City

The Earth Institute at Columbia University is the world leader in interdisciplinary climate and sustainability research, policy and teaching. Under the directorship of pioneering geochemist Alex Halliday, PhD, the Earth Institute brings together a community of earth and environmental scientists, economists, lawyers, public health specialists and business and
policy experts to seek solutions to the planet’s most pressing challenges.
earth_insitute_columbia.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-505...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 18th, 2020 5:30 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code