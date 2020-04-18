Earth Day 50/50: Looking Back, Moving Forward
Join us for an Earth Institute LIVE conversation exploring sustainable and resilient paths for Columbia and humanity for 50 more years.
When: Earth Day, April 20, 2020 @ 7 AM - 8:30 AM PT (10:00 AM – 11:30 AM EDT)
Where: Online (FREE)
Who: Earth Institute at Columbia University
We're celebrating Earth Day 50, visit earthday.ei.columbia.edu to learn more!
_____________________________________________________________
As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, please join Columbia University’s Earth Institute and viewers from around the globe for an interactive live webcast.
Host: Alex Halliday, Director, the Earth Institute, Columbia University
Moderator: Andrew Revkin, JS ‘82, veteran environmental Journalist; Founding Director, Earth Institute Initiative on Communication and Sustainability
SPEAKERS:
LEADING THE WAY ON EARTH AND CLIMATE RESEARCH
--Maureen Raymo, GSAS ‘89; Bruce C. Heezen/Lamont Research Professor; Director - Core Repository, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, the Earth Institute, Columbia University
BIRTH OF A MOVEMENT: EARTH DAY 1970
--Michael Gerrard, CC ‘72; Andrew Sabin Professor of Professional Practice in the Faculty of Law; Director, Sabin Center for Climate Change Law, School of Law
--Fred Kent, CC ‘67, Co-Founder, Placemaking Fund, PlacemakingX, and the Social Life Project
THE NEXT 50 YEARS: BUILDING A SUSTAINABLE PLANET INTO THE FUTURE
--Maria Chart, SEAS ’21; Co-chair, Columbia Eco-reps Living Green Committee
--Alex Halliday, Director, the Earth Institute, Columbia University
--Narayan Subramanian, SEAS ‘13, Law ‘20; Fellow, Data for Progress and SAIS-ISEP
ABOUT: Earth Institute at Columbia University, New York City
The Earth Institute at Columbia University is the world leader in interdisciplinary climate and sustainability research, policy and teaching. Under the directorship of pioneering geochemist Alex Halliday, PhD, the Earth Institute brings together a community of earth and environmental scientists, economists, lawyers, public health specialists and business and
policy experts to seek solutions to the planet’s most pressing challenges.
