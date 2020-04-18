top
Related Categories: California | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 4/22/2020
Earth Day: Virtual Celebration with Water For People (online)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 22
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/Author Bay Area Water for People
Location Details
Online/virtual event
50th ANNIVERSARY of EARTH DAY with WATER FOR PEOPLE

Join us for a free virtual community event to celebrate Water For People’s mission
and Earth Day 2020!

When: Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 @12 PM – 1 PM PT

Where: Please register at Eventbrite link below to receive details on how to join us online.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/822122191533474/

Presentations by the local SF Bay Area Committee and special guest speakers from Water For People Headquarters.

Topics include:

--Overviews of Water for People and the SF Bay Area Committee

--How Water For People communities have been affected by COVID-19

--Updates on the Africa program

ABOUT: Water for People

All online event donations go to Water For People, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization committed to ending the global water crisis.

Water for People envisions a world where every person has access to reliable and safe drinking water and sanitation. The Bay Area Water for People is a local organization dedicated to helping increase global access to reliable and safe drinking water and sanitation services.

The San Francisco Bay Area Water For People Committee is a local committee established to support the work of Water For People Headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

Event affiliated with the Bay Area Water Works Association.

Photo by Water For People.
sm_water_for_people.jpg
original image (960x641)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-wit...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 18th, 2020 4:15 PM
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code