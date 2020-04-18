



Join us for a free virtual community event to celebrate Water For People’s mission

and Earth Day 2020!



When: Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 @12 PM – 1 PM PT



Where: Please register at Eventbrite link below to receive details on how to join us online.



Facebook event:



Presentations by the local SF Bay Area Committee and special guest speakers from Water For People Headquarters.



Topics include:



--Overviews of Water for People and the SF Bay Area Committee



--How Water For People communities have been affected by COVID-19



--Updates on the Africa program



ABOUT: Water for People



All online event donations go to Water For People, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization committed to ending the global water crisis.



Water for People envisions a world where every person has access to reliable and safe drinking water and sanitation. The Bay Area Water for People is a local organization dedicated to helping increase global access to reliable and safe drinking water and sanitation services.



The San Francisco Bay Area Water For People Committee is a local committee established to support the work of Water For People Headquarters in Denver, Colorado.



Event affiliated with the Bay Area Water Works Association.



