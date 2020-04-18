top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Racial Justice
Legacy of Racial Hatred - Historic Gold Mining Town Negro Bar
by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Saturday Apr 18th, 2020 4:10 PM
The 1849 Gold Mining Townsite of Negro Bar is being told utilizing the racial hatred values and beliefs still alive and well. 2020 the California State Governor and Executive Officers are requested to weigh in and provide staff direction.
img_4851.jpg
14th Dec 2011
David Mastry, I have lived in the Folsom, Calif area since 1977 steadily since Dec. 1985.

My father was a docent at the Folsom Historical Museum on Sutter Street, Folsom, Calif. from 1979 to 1997.

I noticed in an online article that you were the contributing source that claims the, now abandoned and submerged town of 'Nigger Bar' is under Folsom Lake.

In actuality it is under Lake Natoma, a few miles downstream.

The present day town of Folsom was partially within the geographical/political boundary of "Nigger Bar" and is in fact cited as being formerly known as 'Nigger Bar" in many historical accounts.

The Calif. State Park that is on the river banks opposite the present town of Folsoms' historical district and which was entirely within the political boundary of unincorporated Orangevale until most recently is know today as 'Negro Bar State Park' and has been since 1972, prior to that, i.e. from 1849-50 to 1972 the abandoned and mostly underwater ruins of the the original town site and the Calif.

State Park were known as 'Nigger Bar' and locals of the area that are for the most part 50 years of age and older still call it 'Nigger Bar'.

But, out of only a sense of matter of historical fact and for the fact it was nor had ever been called anything other than that.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code