top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism
View events for the week of 4/24/2020
2020 Youth Activist Grant
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 24
Time 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorMt. Diablo Peace & Justice Center
Location Details
Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center
1035 Carol Lane
Lafayette, CA 94549
Nominations Due: April 24th, 2020

Mt. Diablo Peace & Justice Center's 2nd Annual YOUTH ACTIVIST GRANT for middle and high school Students in Contra Costa County.

In 2019, the Center established our Youth Activist Grant Award as a way to recognize and honor young people in our community organizing around peace and justice.

We have been inspired by the number of the dedicated and brave students we see taking change into their own hands and speaking truth to power.

We want students to know that they can be powerful instruments of change and that the actions they take can have a huge impact in creating a more just world for all.

Please nominate a youth organization, individual activist or group of young people (grades 6-12) who have shown a remarkable commitment to engaging in the struggle for human rights, social justice, and/or youth empowerment.

We believe that young people hold the keys to our future and it is up to all of us to listen!

THREE $100 Grants Awarded! Nominations Due Friday, April 24, 2020.

For more information please visit: http://tinyurl.com/mdpjc-artandwriting2020

No Charge.
For more event information: http://tinyurl.com/mdpjc-artandwriting2020

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 17th, 2020 10:47 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code