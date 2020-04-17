Nominations Due: April 24th, 2020
Mt. Diablo Peace & Justice Center's 2nd Annual YOUTH ACTIVIST GRANT for middle and high school Students in Contra Costa County.
In 2019, the Center established our Youth Activist Grant Award as a way to recognize and honor young people in our community organizing around peace and justice.
We have been inspired by the number of the dedicated and brave students we see taking change into their own hands and speaking truth to power.
We want students to know that they can be powerful instruments of change and that the actions they take can have a huge impact in creating a more just world for all.
Please nominate a youth organization, individual activist or group of young people (grades 6-12) who have shown a remarkable commitment to engaging in the struggle for human rights, social justice, and/or youth empowerment.
We believe that young people hold the keys to our future and it is up to all of us to listen!
THREE $100 Grants Awarded! Nominations Due Friday, April 24, 2020.
For more information please visit: http://tinyurl.com/mdpjc-artandwriting2020
No Charge.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student ActivismView events for the week of 4/24/2020
|2020 Youth Activist Grant
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday April 24
|Time
|10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Mt. Diablo Peace & Justice Center
|Location Details
|
Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center
1035 Carol Lane
Lafayette, CA 94549
|
For more event information: http://tinyurl.com/mdpjc-artandwriting2020
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 17th, 2020 10:47 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network