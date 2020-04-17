Submissions Due: April 24th, 2020
Mt. Diablo Peace & Justice Center's 22nd Annual ART & WRITING CHALLENGE. Open to Middle and High School Students in Contra Costa County
Topic/Prompt: "Our Connected Planet"
In the past year, the Peace Center has been proud to see momentum build in the climate justice movement, led by student activists. They have mobilized huge numbers of people to stand up for our planet and demand change from world leaders and policy-makers.
These students, among many other inspiring activists and grassroots organizations, advocate that climate justice must be addressed using an intersectional approach, connecting the health of our planet with various forms of systemic marginalization that disproportionately affect low-income folks of color, immigrants and indigenous communities.
For this year's art and writing challenge, we take inspiration from these activists and ask:
- How has your connection to our planet played a significant role in your life?
- How have you been impacted by threats to our climate/planet? How do you see others being affected?
- Do you see climate justice as connected to other forms of social justice? If so, how?
- In what ways is our planet impacted or threatened by things like nuclear energy, the military-industrial complex, capitalism, and notions of "progress"?
- What would your vision of a just and healthy world look like?
We are looking for submissions in three categories:
(1. Visual Art (any medium), 2. Creative Writing, and 3. Essay) The theme is intentionally broad to allow students the freedom to convey their vision. We hope that students critically grapple with the past and present to inform their work.
We believe that young people hold the keys to our future and it is up to all of us to listen!
Prizes range from $25-$500!
Art & Writing Submissions are due Friday, April 24, 2020.
For more submission contest guidelines, cover sheets and more details, please visit: http://tinyurl.com/mdpjc-artandwriting2020
No Charge.
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism
|2020 Art & Writing Challenge
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday April 24
|Time
|10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Mt. Diablo Peace & Justice Center
|Location Details
|
Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center
1035 Carol Lane
Lafayette, CA 94549
|
For more event information: http://tinyurl.com/mdpjc-artandwriting2020
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 17th, 2020 10:46 PM
