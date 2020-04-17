top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism
View events for the week of 4/24/2020
2020 Art & Writing Challenge
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday April 24
Time 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorMt. Diablo Peace & Justice Center
Location Details
Mt. Diablo Peace and Justice Center
1035 Carol Lane
Lafayette, CA 94549
Submissions Due: April 24th, 2020

Mt. Diablo Peace & Justice Center's 22nd Annual ART & WRITING CHALLENGE. Open to Middle and High School Students in Contra Costa County

Topic/Prompt: "Our Connected Planet"

In the past year, the Peace Center has been proud to see momentum build in the climate justice movement, led by student activists. They have mobilized huge numbers of people to stand up for our planet and demand change from world leaders and policy-makers.

These students, among many other inspiring activists and grassroots organizations, advocate that climate justice must be addressed using an intersectional approach, connecting the health of our planet with various forms of systemic marginalization that disproportionately affect low-income folks of color, immigrants and indigenous communities.

For this year's art and writing challenge, we take inspiration from these activists and ask:

- How has your connection to our planet played a significant role in your life?
- How have you been impacted by threats to our climate/planet? How do you see others being affected?
- Do you see climate justice as connected to other forms of social justice? If so, how?
- In what ways is our planet impacted or threatened by things like nuclear energy, the military-industrial complex, capitalism, and notions of "progress"?
- What would your vision of a just and healthy world look like?

We are looking for submissions in three categories:
(1. Visual Art (any medium), 2. Creative Writing, and 3. Essay) The theme is intentionally broad to allow students the freedom to convey their vision. We hope that students critically grapple with the past and present to inform their work.

We believe that young people hold the keys to our future and it is up to all of us to listen!

Prizes range from $25-$500!

Art & Writing Submissions are due Friday, April 24, 2020.

For more submission contest guidelines, cover sheets and more details, please visit: http://tinyurl.com/mdpjc-artandwriting2020

No Charge.
For more event information: http://tinyurl.com/mdpjc-artandwriting2020

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 17th, 2020 10:46 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code