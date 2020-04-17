top
STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA Demand That Newsom Enforce Cal/OSHA Rules
by Labor Video Project
Friday Apr 17th, 2020 8:16 PM
UCSF NNU/CNA nurses were joined by members of UPTE, IBT, UAW and SEIU who demanded that healthcare workers get proper protection
sm_nnu-cna_nurses_protest_covid.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers

UCSF hospital workers who are members of NNU/CNA, UPTE, IBT, UAW and SEIU demanded at the UCSF Mission Campus hospital that healthcare workers get masks and proper PPE protection.

NNU/CNA regional director Maureen Dugan reported that Cal/OSHA under Governor Newsom had abandoned Cal/OSHA rules for masks and other personal protective equipment including mask. She and other nurses are being required to continue to use them threatening themselves, the patients and other workers.

They charged that Newsom’s Cal/OSHA was missing in action and had made no inspections.

There are fewer than 200 Cal/OSHA inspectors in California and only 1 doctor and 1 nurse in the medical unit.

"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY

No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8

UCSF Nurses Say We Are Not Prepared For Ebola! NNU CNA Nurses Demand Mandatory Protocols
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIIEnJuMhl4

Coronavirus, Worker Dangers & Crisis In CA with Dr. Larry Rose Former Medical Director Cal-OSHA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8VZ6EuI6kQ

Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s

COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety, Racism & Retaliation
https://youtu.be/ab0u9NdFNeA

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE
§NNU-CNA Nurses Fight For Cal-OSHA Rules For Masks
by Labor Video Project
Friday Apr 17th, 2020 8:16 PM
sm_nnu-cna_nurse_mask.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
NNU-CNA UCSF nurses protested the failure of Governor Newsom and Cal/OSHA to enforce Cal/OSHA rules on masks. Instead Newsom is allowing Cal/OSHA and the hospitals to follow Trump's watered down CDC regulations
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE
§NYC Nurses Wearing Trashbags To Protect From COVID
by Labor Video Project
Friday Apr 17th, 2020 8:16 PM
nurses_in_trash_bags_nyc.jpeg
NYC nurses were forced to wear trash bags to protect themselves from Covid-19 because the capitalist controlled healthcare system was not interested in keeping supplies because it would cut into profits.
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE
§UCSF Chancellor Sam Hagwood
by Labor Video Project
Friday Apr 17th, 2020 8:16 PM
sm_hagwood_sam_ucsf_chancellor__22respect_22.jpg
original image (1200x900)
UCSF Chancellor Sam Hagwood is allowing the nurses and other healthcare workers to possibly be infected because of weakened protections.
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE
§Bags For Used Masks
by Labor Video Project
Friday Apr 17th, 2020 8:16 PM
sm_nnu_cna_ucsf_bags_for_masks_4-17-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Nurses and other healthcare workers are forced to put their masks in bags for use later. They are dangerous and should not be reused.
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE
§Trump On The Mask
by Labor Video Project
Friday Apr 17th, 2020 8:16 PM
sm_nnu_cna_ucsf_fuck_trump.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
One supporter of the rally wore a mask with Trump's name.
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE
§Santa Monica Nurses Fightback
by Labor Video Project
Friday Apr 17th, 2020 8:16 PM
sm_nurses_santa_monica_fightback.jpeg
original image (1280x720)
Santa Monica nurses are fighting back.
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE
