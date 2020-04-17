UCSF NNU/CNA nurses were joined by members of UPTE, IBT, UAW and SEIU who demanded that healthcare workers get proper protection

STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare WorkersUCSF hospital workers who are members of NNU/CNA, UPTE, IBT, UAW and SEIU demanded at the UCSF Mission Campus hospital that healthcare workers get masks and proper PPE protection.NNU/CNA regional director Maureen Dugan reported that Cal/OSHA under Governor Newsom had abandoned Cal/OSHA rules for masks and other personal protective equipment including mask. She and other nurses are being required to continue to use them threatening themselves, the patients and other workers.They charged that Newsom’s Cal/OSHA was missing in action and had made no inspections.There are fewer than 200 Cal/OSHA inspectors in California and only 1 doctor and 1 nurse in the medical unit.Additional media:"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus PandemicNo More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's HospitalUCSF Nurses Say We Are Not Prepared For Ebola! NNU CNA Nurses Demand Mandatory ProtocolsCoronavirus, Worker Dangers & Crisis In CA with Dr. Larry Rose Former Medical Director Cal-OSHAGlobal Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak OutCOVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety, Racism & RetaliationProduction of Labor Video Project