#CLIMATESTRIKE: Virtual Protest Against Chase Bank to #StopTheMoneyPipeline
50th ANNIVERSARY OF EARTH DAY (1970-2020): APRIL 23 is the National Day of Earth Week 2020 focusing on DIVESTMENT
We need you SF, Berkeley, Oakland, Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Peninsula, South Bay, and across the country… Join us by taking these easy online actions targeting JP Morgan Chase!
Starting on April 22, 2020, join us to Review Chase Banks’ Climate & Community Destruction!
$DigitialChaseTakeover
#StopTheMoneyPipeLine
DIGITAL CHASE TAKEOVER TOOLKIT
Why “Takeover” Chase?
JPMorgan Chase is the world’s worst banker of climate change — by a wide margin. It is profiting off climate chaos and human rights abuses by providing $269 billion in financing for fossil fuels since the Paris Climate Accords while increasing this funding each year. Chase Bank is the world’s largest funder of ultra-deepwater oil & gas, coal, tar sands, and the largest US funder of the Jordan Cove fracked gas project in Southern Oregon. This must stop!
YOU CAN HELP. FOLLOW THESE FOUR EASY STEPS!
Go to a Chase Review Site: Facebook page, Twitter, Instagram, Google, Yelp, and Yellow Pages. Borrow or write a review (sample language below) of Chase Banks’ destruction to communities and climate. Optional: Add a photo of art you create or pick from our stock images (below). Post a snapshot of your review on social media and “like” others’ posted reviews!
1. GO TO A CHASE REVIEW SITE(S)
DISCLAIMER: By using your own Yelp and Google accounts for reviews, you may lose privileges or be removed from the review sites because of the content of your messages. Therefore, if your own account is important to preserve for any reason, we recommend creating a new account for the Digital Chase Takeover.
Steps for #DigitalChaseTakeover
→ Go to Chase Bank’s social media pages and leave Digital Chase Takeover-related comments or hashtags on their posts.
→ Use the Chase Locator link to find the branch nearest you. Write reviews on individual branch’s Facebook page, Twitter, Instagram, Google, Yelp, and Yellow Pages (SIX review sites!) for one or more bank branches. Instructions on exactly HOW to use these review sites in the ADDENDUM at the bottom.
→ Take a screenshot of your review (before it’s removed) and share it on social media.
→ See other Digital Chase Takeover reviews? “Like” them!
2. WRITE YOUR REVIEW – USE ONE OF OURS OR MAKE YOUR OWN. BE SURE TO USE HASHTAGS #DIGITALCHASETAKEOVER #STOPTHEMONEYPIPELINE
CRITICAL: Take a screenshot or photo of your review!!!
SAMPLE REVIEWS and QUICK FACTS on CHASE BANK:
go to link: https://350bayarea.org/event/earth-day-of-action-divest
3. MAKE ART (OPTIONAL)
Lots of great images you are welcome to use here: Stop the Money Pipeline Art kit or make your own.
https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vRL2jwb7orJB0y2qPpYEL9w24cM5ZEHPdQkf0pD-jqupgjQs8P3ykY3rzKnHYNi73lHWVBFWupK3HXx/pub?urp=gmail_link
4. SHARE YOUR REVIEW
Take a screenshot or photo of your review
Post your screenshot/photo and invite others to join you!
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Hashtags: #DigitalChaseTakeover #StopTheMoneyPipeline
FOR INFO ON EXACTLY HOW TO POST ON THE REVIEW SITES BELOW
--FACEBOOK
--TWITTER
--INSTAGRAM
--GOOGLE MAPS
--YELP
--YELLOW PAGES
Go to: https://350bayarea.org/event/earth-day-of-action-divest
► ▼ IMC Network