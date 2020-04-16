



I am a Union ER Representative at Watsonville hospital. First of all, I would like to thank you for this article "



• No task force with frontline nurses

• No action plan for COVID-19 surge

• Lack of proper personal protective equipment for staff and patients

• Shutting down departments

• Arbitrary employee layoffs





