Posting this here to help spread the word.
Take and share photos. Pass it on!
I am a Union ER Representative at Watsonville hospital. First of all, I would like to thank you for this article "COVID-Meals Supports Restaurants, Healthcare Workers in Santa Cruz County". Therefore, I wanted to let you now that we are preparing another vigil tonight from 7:30-8:30 PM on Airport Drive in Watsonville. We want to alert the community of the dangerous work conditions for patients and staff members of the hospital:
• No task force with frontline nurses
• No action plan for COVID-19 surge
• Lack of proper personal protective equipment for staff and patients
• Shutting down departments
• Arbitrary employee layoffs
[ Photo from August 14, 2014 ]
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 4/16/2020
|Nurses Protest at Watsonville Community Hospital
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday April 16
|Time
|7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|California Nurses Association (CNA)
|Location Details
|
Watsonville Community Hospital
75 Neilson St
Watsonville, CA 95076
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 16th, 2020 3:57 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network