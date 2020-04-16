top
Nurses Protest at Watsonville Community Hospital
Date Thursday April 16
Time 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCalifornia Nurses Association (CNA)
Location Details
Watsonville Community Hospital
75 Neilson St
Watsonville, CA 95076
Posting this here to help spread the word.

Take and share photos. Pass it on!


I am a Union ER Representative at Watsonville hospital. First of all, I would like to thank you for this article "COVID-Meals Supports Restaurants, Healthcare Workers in Santa Cruz County". Therefore, I wanted to let you now that we are preparing another vigil tonight from 7:30-8:30 PM on Airport Drive in Watsonville. We want to alert the community of the dangerous work conditions for patients and staff members of the hospital:

• No task force with frontline nurses
• No action plan for COVID-19 surge
• Lack of proper personal protective equipment for staff and patients
• Shutting down departments
• Arbitrary employee layoffs


[ Photo from August 14, 2014 ]
sm_watsonville-community-hospital-nurses.jpg
original image (1296x968)
