Alicia Garza in conversation w/ Linda Sarsour, author We are Not Here To Be Bystanders
Wednesday, April 22 @ 12:00 PM PT
Online (FREE)
SPEAKER: Linda Sarsour
Racial Justice and Civil Rights Activist; Community Organizer, including Women's March;
Author of new book, We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders
MODERATOR: Alicia Garza
Principal, Black Futures Lab; Strategy and Partnership Director,
National Domestic Workers Alliance; Co-Founder, Black Lives Matter
______________________________________________________________
Linda Sarsour, activist & author, We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders
One day after the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump, the worldwide Women’s March gathered people from all seven continents to send a bold message that women’s rights are human rights. It was one of the largest single-day protests in U.S. history, advocating for women’s rights, immigration reform, racial equality and more.
In her new book, We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders, award-winning activist Linda Sarsour chronicles her intersectional experiences growing up as the daughter of immigrant parents, as a Muslim woman unshaken in her faith in a post 9/11 world, as a co-organizer of the
Women’s March, and as a leader in the decades-long fight for justice.
Join her, in conversation with internationally recognized organizer Alicia Garza, to learn about the power of mobilization and community when fighting for lasting change.
______________________________________________________________
