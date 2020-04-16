Alicia Garza in conversation w/ Linda Sarsour, author We are Not Here To Be Bystanders



SPEAKER: Linda Sarsour



Racial Justice and Civil Rights Activist; Community Organizer, including Women's March;

Author of new book, We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders



MODERATOR: Alicia Garza



Principal, Black Futures Lab; Strategy and Partnership Director,

National Domestic Workers Alliance; Co-Founder, Black Lives Matter

Linda Sarsour, activist & author, We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders



One day after the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump, the worldwide Women’s March gathered people from all seven continents to send a bold message that women’s rights are human rights. It was one of the largest single-day protests in U.S. history, advocating for women’s rights, immigration reform, racial equality and more.



In her new book, We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders, award-winning activist Linda Sarsour chronicles her intersectional experiences growing up as the daughter of immigrant parents, as a Muslim woman unshaken in her faith in a post 9/11 world, as a co-organizer of the

Women’s March, and as a leader in the decades-long fight for justice.



Join her, in conversation with internationally recognized organizer Alicia Garza, to learn about the power of mobilization and community when fighting for lasting change.

