Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 4/22/2020
Alicia Garza in conversation w/ Linda Sarsour, author We are Not Here To Be Bystanders
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 22
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonwealth Club
Location Details
Online via livestream
Alicia Garza in conversation w/ Linda Sarsour, author We are Not Here To Be Bystanders

When: Wednesday, April 22 @ 12:00 PM PT

Where: Online (FREE). Please pre-register below for a link to the. program

SPEAKER: Linda Sarsour

Racial Justice and Civil Rights Activist; Community Organizer, including Women's March;
Author of new book, We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders

MODERATOR: Alicia Garza

Principal, Black Futures Lab; Strategy and Partnership Director,
National Domestic Workers Alliance; Co-Founder, Black Lives Matter
______________________________________________________________

Linda Sarsour, activist & author, We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders

One day after the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump, the worldwide Women’s March gathered people from all seven continents to send a bold message that women’s rights are human rights. It was one of the largest single-day protests in U.S. history, advocating for women’s rights, immigration reform, racial equality and more.

In her new book, We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders, award-winning activist Linda Sarsour chronicles her intersectional experiences growing up as the daughter of immigrant parents, as a Muslim woman unshaken in her faith in a post 9/11 world, as a co-organizer of the
Women’s March, and as a leader in the decades-long fight for justice.

Join her, in conversation with internationally recognized organizer Alicia Garza, to learn about the power of mobilization and community when fighting for lasting change.
______________________________________________________________

PLEASE CONSIDER A DONATION: The Commonwealth Club
This program is free, though we invite you to make a donation during registration
sm_hero_linda_sarsour.jpg
original image (1440x510)
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 16th, 2020 3:20 PM
