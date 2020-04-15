



In this remote access-study group, we’ll discuss the current crisis and concrete steps toward moving humanity through it. Historic debates over the relationship between battling for vital social reforms and building a revolutionary movement for socialism as well as current readings will be discussed for ideas we can apply to today’s challenges.



In this eighth and final session, we will discuss the need for a revolutionary socialist feminist party.



Meets every other week with two sections to choose from:



Tuesday evening group, 7:00 - 8:30 pm PDT

4/21, 5/5, 5/19, 6/2, 6/16, 6/30, 7/14, 7/28

or

Wednesday afternoon group, 3:30 - 5:00 pm PDT

4/22, 5/6, 5/20, 6/3, 6/17, 7/1, 7/15, 7/29



Readings are available here:



PLEASE REGISTER IN ADVANCE.



Register for the Tuesday evening group:



Register for the Wednesday afternoon group:



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting, including how to access it by phone.



$3-5 suggested donation per session (via PayPal)

All donations will go to the Freedom Socialist Newspaper Fund Drive. (



