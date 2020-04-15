Car Rally to tell DA O'Malley and Sheriff Ahern to shut down Santa Rita Jail and put our money toward housing, food, and healing!!!
Care Not Cages • Dream Beyond Bars
Paint Signs • Drive Slow • Honk • Covid Safe • Digital Action
#FreeThemAllSantaRita #FreeThemAll4PublicHealth
|Date
|Thursday April 16
|Time
|11:15 AM - 12:15 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|#FreeThemAll
|Location Details
|
Lake Merritt BART
800 Oak Street
|
