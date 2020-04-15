Thank You Farmworkers, Truckers, Delivery People and Those Oft Forgot by Raging Grannies

Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:49 PM

Photos and Video to thank essential workers who put themselves on the line everyday. Undocumented farmworkers have no health care. Truckers, delivery people, grocery workers keep supplies coming to those who can afford them, risking their own safety. Janitors in hospitals are heroes too. Governor Newsom, heed our call for resources to these essential workers! Photos and 3:47 video by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo.

