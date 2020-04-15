From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Thank You Farmworkers, Truckers, Delivery People and Those Oft Forgot
Photos and Video to thank essential workers who put themselves on the line everyday. Undocumented farmworkers have no health care. Truckers, delivery people, grocery workers keep supplies coming to those who can afford them, risking their own safety. Janitors in hospitals are heroes too. Governor Newsom, heed our call for resources to these essential workers! Photos and 3:47 video by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo.
Disclaimer: We have no intention to make money from use of the song "Happy" by Pharrell Williams, but use it here only to lift the spirits of everyone affected by the pandemic.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
