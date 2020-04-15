top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Health, Housing & Public Services
Thank You Farmworkers, Truckers, Delivery People and Those Oft Forgot
by Raging Grannies
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:49 PM
Photos and Video to thank essential workers who put themselves on the line everyday. Undocumented farmworkers have no health care. Truckers, delivery people, grocery workers keep supplies coming to those who can afford them, risking their own safety. Janitors in hospitals are heroes too. Governor Newsom, heed our call for resources to these essential workers! Photos and 3:47 video by Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo.
sm_april14jowomanfilmsdance.jpg
original image (2500x1386)
Disclaimer: We have no intention to make money from use of the song "Happy" by Pharrell Williams, but use it here only to lift the spirits of everyone affected by the pandemic.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
§Appreciative family
by Raging Grannies
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:49 PM
sm_april14dancealongfamilh.jpg
original image (1643x2500)
§Granny Ann Gets Down
by Raging Grannies
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:49 PM
sm_apriol14anndance.jpg
original image (1561x2500)
§Granny Caroline Can Boogie
by Raging Grannies
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:49 PM
sm_april14yogabeardance.jpg
original image (2211x2500)
§Granny Karen Has a Mouse on her Head
by Raging Grannies
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:49 PM
sm_april14karenpan.jpg
original image (2500x2197)
§Signs: Gracias Campesinos and Wave to a Postal Worker
by Raging Grannies
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:49 PM
sm_postalworkercampesino.jpeg
original image (1963x1309)
§Thank You Truck Drivers/Delivery People
by Raging Grannies
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:49 PM
sm_april14thanktruckers.jpg
original image (2500x1794)
§Kiddo dances along
by Raging Grannies
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:49 PM
sm_april14kiddances.jpg
original image (1472x2500)
Waaaay across the street with parents
§Dancing Neighbors
by Raging Grannies
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:49 PM
sm_april14happydancegirls.jpg
original image (2500x1792)
§This Guy Works at Farmers Market
by Raging Grannies
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:49 PM
sm_april14juggler.jpg
original image (2275x2500)
Was inspired to juggle
§Whose Streets?
by Raging Grannies
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:49 PM
sm_april14top.jpg
original image (2500x1504)
OUR streets!
§Everyone loved this Happy Song
by Raging Grannies
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:49 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (111.7MB) | Embed Video
Audience is across the street...with Granny encouragement they sang along and some danced as well
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code