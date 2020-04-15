Animal Liberation Online Assembly - Kickoff! by Animal Liberation Conference

Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:04 PM

The Animal Liberation Online Assembly starts April 18th, 2020! In our kick-off event of this series, we’ll reveal all the details on the schedule of events happening from April 18th through the end of May. We’ll also be hearing from exciting guest speakers, listening to some live music, and announcing a new program we’re launching to strengthen our global community.