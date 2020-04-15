top
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation
Animal Liberation Online Assembly - Kickoff!
by Animal Liberation Conference
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:04 PM
The Animal Liberation Online Assembly starts April 18th, 2020! In our kick-off event of this series, we’ll reveal all the details on the schedule of events happening from April 18th through the end of May. We’ll also be hearing from exciting guest speakers, listening to some live music, and announcing a new program we’re launching to strengthen our global community.
sm_aloa_kickoff.jpg
original image (960x540)
We’re transforming our annual conference into a series of online events - offering training, inspiration, and support to more people from around the world than ever before.

Register (free) on Eventbrite to secure your place and get details about all the events we have coming up in the next 2 months!
--------------------------------------------------------------------
The Animal Liberation Online Assembly is sowing the seeds of our movement. This online event series is an opportunity to learn about strategy, tactics, and community building, as we dive into understanding how social change happens, and how we’re going to get it for animals. Connect with activists from around the world, and learn from leaders in the animal rights movement and beyond.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with like-minded people and learn from leaders. Together, we will put liberation into action with our own hearts, minds, and hands.

All are welcome, including those new to activism and veganism. You must register to attend.

WHEN: Online events happening from April 18th through the end of May.
PROGRAM: Register to receive updates and details about upcoming events.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/animal-liberation-online-assembly-tickets-101603573022

Email info [at] liberationconference.com if you have any questions or requests!
Register now & join us on April 18th!
http://liberationconference.com
