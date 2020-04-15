Granny Lockdown Boogie by Raging Grannies

Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 1:31 PM

Out on the streets, masked up (mostly) on April 14, the second Trump/Pence OUTNOW! Tuesday. Adding a little cheer to a neighborhood on the San Francisco Peninsula. Surrounding by signs thanking farmworkers, truckers, and postal workers, our oft forgot essential workers.

1min 47 second video.





Original is at link here. We know the family in Wellington, NZ won't mind.