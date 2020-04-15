From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Peninsula | Health, Housing & Public Services
Granny Lockdown Boogie
Out on the streets, masked up (mostly) on April 14, the second Trump/Pence OUTNOW! Tuesday. Adding a little cheer to a neighborhood on the San Francisco Peninsula. Surrounding by signs thanking farmworkers, truckers, and postal workers, our oft forgot essential workers.
1min 47 second video.
1min 47 second video.
Original is at link here. We know the family in Wellington, NZ won't mind.
