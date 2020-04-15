top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 4/28/2020
Red & Black on Turtle Island: Community Dialogue
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday April 28
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorAmerican Indian Resource Center at UCSC
Location Details
Virtual, please register here to receive Zoom ID:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-black-on-turtle-island-community-dialogue-on-afro-native-identities-registration-102056602044
The African American Resource & Culture Center and the American Indian Resource Center at UC Santa Cruz are co-hosting a virtual event titled “Red and Black on Turtle Island: Community Dialogue on Afro-Native Identities and Solidarities” via Zoom. The graduate student interns of both Resource Centers will facilitate discussion on historic and ongoing Red and Black intertwinement, and call on the embodied and academic expertise of renowned Afro-Native scholars, Drs John Brown Childs and Robert Keith Collins, for guidance. We hope this event builds on pre-existing efforts to shine light on the nuance, structural negation, and necessity of Red and Black relationship-building here in what is called the United States.

UCSC Sociology Professor Emeritus John Brown Childs is a popular teacher and expert on contemporary urban issues whose research on social action and populist social movements is enriched by his volunteer participation in community groups. He has been involved for many years in the urban youth antiviolence movement in the U.S. He is a member of the board of directors of Barrios Unidos/United Neighborhoods, a Santa Cruz-based national organization that is dedicated to creating peaceful alternatives to gang and youth violence. Childs also works with Stop the Violence in Los Angeles and the Institute for Violence Reduction in Hartford, Connecticut.

SFSU American Indian Studies Professor Robert Keith Collins is an authority on African and Native American cultures in the Americas as well as the ethnic identification of persons who are of both African American and Native American heritages. Collins is of African-Choctaw descent. Using a person-centered ethnographic approach, his research explores American Indian cultural changes and African and Native American interactions in North, Central, and South America.

This will be a free virtual talk given via Zoom! Click the Eventbrite link to register. The Zoom link will be emailed to you shortly before the event:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-black-on-turtle-island-community-dialogue-on-afro-native-identities-registration-102056602044
sm_red_and_black_on_turtle_island_community_dialogue_uc_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (960x502)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8165281255...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 11:04 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code