The African American Resource & Culture Center and the American Indian Resource Center at UC Santa Cruz are co-hosting a virtual event titled "Red and Black on Turtle Island: Community Dialogue on Afro-Native Identities and Solidarities" via Zoom. The graduate student interns of both Resource Centers will facilitate discussion on historic and ongoing Red and Black intertwinement, and call on the embodied and academic expertise of renowned Afro-Native scholars, Drs John Brown Childs and Robert Keith Collins, for guidance. We hope this event builds on pre-existing efforts to shine light on the nuance, structural negation, and necessity of Red and Black relationship-building here in what is called the United States.

UCSC Sociology Professor Emeritus John Brown Childs is a popular teacher and expert on contemporary urban issues whose research on social action and populist social movements is enriched by his volunteer participation in community groups. He has been involved for many years in the urban youth antiviolence movement in the U.S. He is a member of the board of directors of Barrios Unidos/United Neighborhoods, a Santa Cruz-based national organization that is dedicated to creating peaceful alternatives to gang and youth violence. Childs also works with Stop the Violence in Los Angeles and the Institute for Violence Reduction in Hartford, Connecticut.

SFSU American Indian Studies Professor Robert Keith Collins is an authority on African and Native American cultures in the Americas as well as the ethnic identification of persons who are of both African American and Native American heritages. Collins is of African-Choctaw descent. Using a person-centered ethnographic approach, his research explores American Indian cultural changes and African and Native American interactions in North, Central, and South America.

