Topic: End Modern Day Sharecropping, Team SF for Bernie!
Time: Apr 17, 2020 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Why does anybody pay anybody except everybody when the first anybody uses the Earth? How comes it that anyone is considered a visitor to planet Earth and its community of humanity?
But that's exactly what the privatization of location rent psychically amounts to and economically achieves.
Attend an introduction to an 1879 public policy proposal to socialize the whole of the free-market rent of land!
|Ending modern day sharecropping (privatized rent for land)
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
