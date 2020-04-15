top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services
Bay Area Refuse Fascism Members Bang Pots, Call for Removal of Trump/Pence
by Call for Action
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:28 AM
In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, Refuse Fascism updated their 2020 Statement of Conscience/CallTo Act. Included here are photos and a 4 second video of members displaying signage, wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and banging pots. At other locations in the Bay Area members shouted "Trump Pence Out Now!" for neighbors to hear.
sm_br_1.jpg
original image (2880x2160)
Statement from Refuse Fascism

We demand that the government:

Provide aid and protection for humanity globally, not just for Americans, based on international co-operation, not competition.

Provide ventilators and hospital beds for those needing intensive care; and mass testing to provide information needed to slow the spread of the virus.

Provide Personal Protective Equipment for all health workers.
Ensure health and safety from the virus of all those in jail, prison, or ICE detention camps; immediate release of everyone not convicted of a violent crime, and of asylum seekers and families.

Most importantly, we demand the immediate removal of Trump & Pence.
https://refusefascism.org/2020/03/29/covid...
§4 second video
by Call for Action
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:28 AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (4.1MB) | Embed Video
https://refusefascism.org/2020/03/29/covid...
§Out on the street in masks
by Call for Action
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:28 AM
sm_tpoutnowrebec_rita_1.jpg
original image (2880x2160)
https://refusefascism.org/2020/03/29/covid...
§Fashion for the Era of COVID19
by Call for Action
Wednesday Apr 15th, 2020 2:28 AM
sm_tpoutnowcloseup.jpg
original image (1511x2015)
https://refusefascism.org/2020/03/29/covid...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code