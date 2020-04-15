From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bay Area Refuse Fascism Members Bang Pots, Call for Removal of Trump/Pence
In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, Refuse Fascism updated their 2020 Statement of Conscience/CallTo Act. Included here are photos and a 4 second video of members displaying signage, wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and banging pots. At other locations in the Bay Area members shouted "Trump Pence Out Now!" for neighbors to hear.
Statement from Refuse Fascism
We demand that the government:
Provide aid and protection for humanity globally, not just for Americans, based on international co-operation, not competition.
Provide ventilators and hospital beds for those needing intensive care; and mass testing to provide information needed to slow the spread of the virus.
Provide Personal Protective Equipment for all health workers.
Ensure health and safety from the virus of all those in jail, prison, or ICE detention camps; immediate release of everyone not convicted of a violent crime, and of asylum seekers and families.
Most importantly, we demand the immediate removal of Trump & Pence.
