How to use Social Media to Drive Environmental Change: Why Zero Waste?(livestream)
Date Sunday April 26
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEcology Center
Emailcynthia [at] ecologycenter.org
Location Details
Online via Livestream
How to use Social Media to Drive Environmental Change: Why Zero Waste?

In response COVID-19, the Ecology Center is joining in the community efforts to keep everyone safe and healthy. “How to us Social Media to Drive Environmental Change” will now be offered as an interactive livestream presentation!

When: Sunday, April 26, 2020 @ 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM PT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/livestream-how-to-use-social-media-to-drive-environmental-change-tickets-92998431813

Join Jessica Jane Robinson as she elaborates on her 5-minute presentation, “Why Zero Waste,” that was shared at the United Nations 68th Civil Society Conference on August 28th, 2019.

As the former Vice President and Board Director of the Northern California Recycling Association since 2013, Ms. Robinson will cover issues of climate change, the trashing of the planet, current environmental disasters, and how zero waste practices can be a robust tool the community can leverage to make a difference today. Jessica will share social media and branding tools she has leveraged to make a difference within the City of Alameda, Bay Area and beyond. Afterward, the workshop will have a group discussion to talk about local issues that impact the world.

Jessica Jane Robinson works with businesses, community organizations, school districts, and individuals on engagement projects that help achieve zero waste and climate protection goals. She is a former Vice President Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project Climate Leader and her rank by the organization is in the top 50 and top 1% for presenting 110 times to over 27,000 audience members from 2012-2019.

HOST: Ecology Center

Founded in 1969, the Ecology Center is a nonprofit organization located in Berkeley, California that focuses on improving the health and the environmental impacts of urban residents. We address critical issues through a model of education, demonstration, replication, and advocacy.

We envision a world where human activity nurtures the ecosystems that we all depend on — a world of sustainable cities; empowered, resilient communities; zero waste and zero toxics; equal access to healthy food; sustainable resource use; and a safe and stable climate.

The Ecology Center’s mission is to inspire and build a sustainable, healthy, and just future for the East Bay, California, and beyond. We transform the ideals of sustainability into everyday practice. We deliver information you can act on, infrastructure you can count on, and leadership for lasting change.
For more event information: https://ecologycenter.org/events/how-to-us...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 4:59 PM
