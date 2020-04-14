top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 4/15/2020
Start A Garden Now! A Beginner's Guide to Food Sovereignty
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 15
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorPlanting Justice
Location Details
Online
Join Planting Justice staff for four weekly sessions on Wednesdays from 4:00-5:00 PM PST starting April 8th and ending April 29th. We will discuss how to start a garden at home with the materials you have on site. As shelter-in-place is extended and the economic, social and physical impacts of Covid19 continue to deepen, learn to grow food and medicine for yourself, your family, and your community!

Over the four weeks we will cover the basics of soil nutrient management, seasonality, growing from seed at home, watering and water conservation, pests, pollination, and more.

Participants of this course can also sign up for fully sliding scale pay-what-you-can individual garden coaching sessions by zoom to answer your specific questions.

Sign up to receive details for the online meeting.

Tickets are sliding scale and range from "Pay What You Can" to
$20 – $80.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/start-a-garden-now-a-beginners-guide-to-food-sovereignty-tickets-101759575630
sm_start-a-garden-planting-justice.jpg
original image (1600x1044)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2431485601...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 4:35 PM
