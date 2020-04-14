Join Planting Justice staff for four weekly sessions on Wednesdays from 4:00-5:00 PM PST starting April 8th and ending April 29th. We will discuss how to start a garden at home with the materials you have on site. As shelter-in-place is extended and the economic, social and physical impacts of Covid19 continue to deepen, learn to grow food and medicine for yourself, your family, and your community!
Over the four weeks we will cover the basics of soil nutrient management, seasonality, growing from seed at home, watering and water conservation, pests, pollination, and more.
Participants of this course can also sign up for fully sliding scale pay-what-you-can individual garden coaching sessions by zoom to answer your specific questions.
Sign up to receive details for the online meeting.
Tickets are sliding scale and range from "Pay What You Can" to
$20 – $80.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/start-a-garden-now-a-beginners-guide-to-food-sovereignty-tickets-101759575630
