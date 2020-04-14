COVID-19 AND CLIMATE: ECONOMIC IMPACTS
When: WED, APR 15 @ 12:00 PM PT
Where: Online via livestream (FREE, RSVP at link below)
The COVID-19 recession is unfolding at historic speed and depth. New jobless claims reached 10 million in just two weeks, a record pace. Wall Street’s fear gauge closed at an all-time high in mid-March.
Environmentally, though, the shutdown has come with some temporary benefits—decreased travel, cleaner water and a plunging demand for oil. But crashing the economy isn’t exactly a climate solution.
How will the coronavirus recession reshape the economy and prospects for addressing climate in a post-pandemic world? How does this economic crisis compare to others in history?
SPEAKERS PANAL:
Kathleen Day
Finance Lecturer, Johns Hopkins University; Author, "Broken Bargain: Banks, Bailouts, and the Struggle to Tame Wall Street"
Amy Jaffe
Senior Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations
Matt Rogers
Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company
HOST:
Greg Dalton
Founder and Host, Climate One
PLEASE CONSIDER A DONATION: The Commonwealth Club of San Francisco
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we have canceled our in-person programming. However, we are proceeding with a large and diverse slate of live online events, and we are making them FREE for all. Donations are welcome and may be made during the registration process.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 4/15/2020
|COVID-19 and Climate: Economic Impacts (livestream)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday April 15
|Time
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|The Commonwealth Club
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 2:43 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network