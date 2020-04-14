top
COVID-19 and Climate: Economic Impacts (livestream)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 15
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorThe Commonwealth Club
Location Details
Online via livestream
COVID-19 AND CLIMATE: ECONOMIC IMPACTS

When: WED, APR 15 @ 12:00 PM PT

Where: Online via livestream (FREE, RSVP at link below)

The COVID-19 recession is unfolding at historic speed and depth. New jobless claims reached 10 million in just two weeks, a record pace. Wall Street’s fear gauge closed at an all-time high in mid-March.

Environmentally, though, the shutdown has come with some temporary benefits—decreased travel, cleaner water and a plunging demand for oil. But crashing the economy isn’t exactly a climate solution.

How will the coronavirus recession reshape the economy and prospects for addressing climate in a post-pandemic world? How does this economic crisis compare to others in history?

SPEAKERS PANAL:

Kathleen Day
Finance Lecturer, Johns Hopkins University; Author, "Broken Bargain: Banks, Bailouts, and the Struggle to Tame Wall Street"

Amy Jaffe
Senior Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations

Matt Rogers
Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

HOST:

Greg Dalton
Founder and Host, Climate One

PLEASE CONSIDER A DONATION: The Commonwealth Club of San Francisco

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we have canceled our in-person programming. However, we are proceeding with a large and diverse slate of live online events, and we are making them FREE for all. Donations are welcome and may be made during the registration process.
For more event information: https://www.commonwealthclub.org/events/20...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 2:43 PM
