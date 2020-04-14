COVID-19 AND CLIMATE: ECONOMIC IMPACTS



The COVID-19 recession is unfolding at historic speed and depth. New jobless claims reached 10 million in just two weeks, a record pace. Wall Street’s fear gauge closed at an all-time high in mid-March.



Environmentally, though, the shutdown has come with some temporary benefits—decreased travel, cleaner water and a plunging demand for oil. But crashing the economy isn’t exactly a climate solution.



How will the coronavirus recession reshape the economy and prospects for addressing climate in a post-pandemic world? How does this economic crisis compare to others in history?



SPEAKERS PANAL:



Kathleen Day

Finance Lecturer, Johns Hopkins University; Author, "Broken Bargain: Banks, Bailouts, and the Struggle to Tame Wall Street"



Amy Jaffe

Senior Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations



Matt Rogers

Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company



HOST:



Greg Dalton

Founder and Host, Climate One



