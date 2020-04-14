From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UCSC Transit Driver Dies from COVID-19
In a post on social media, UCSC reports, "It is with a heavy heart that we share that the campus shuttle driver who we had reported had tested positive for COVID-19 died earlier today of complications related to the virus. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."
[ Photo by Stephen Louis Marino ]
A post on the UCSC website addressed to the UC Santa Cruz community from Chancellor Cynthia Larive states:
Sad news about our campus employee
It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that the campus shuttle driver who we had reported had tested positive for COVID-19 died earlier today of complications related to the virus at a local hospital. Santa Cruz County health officials shared that he had contracted COVID-19 through community spread.
The deepest condolences of our entire campus community go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. The employee was well-liked and respected by his colleagues in Transportation and Parking Services, and by the many people in our campus community who knew him.
Sad news like this can be difficult to process. I encourage faculty and staff in need of support to reach out to our Employee Assistance Program. Counseling and Psychological Services is available to provide support to students.
