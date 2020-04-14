top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
UCSC Transit Driver Dies from COVID-19
by Slugster
Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 2:19 PM
In a post on social media, UCSC reports, "It is with a heavy heart that we share that the campus shuttle driver who we had reported had tested positive for COVID-19 died earlier today of complications related to the virus. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."
sm_ucsc-taps-shuttle.jpg
original image (1080x653)
[ Photo by Stephen Louis Marino ]

A post on the UCSC website addressed to the UC Santa Cruz community from Chancellor Cynthia Larive states:

Sad news about our campus employee

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that the campus shuttle driver who we had reported had tested positive for COVID-19 died earlier today of complications related to the virus at a local hospital. Santa Cruz County health officials shared that he had contracted COVID-19 through community spread.

The deepest condolences of our entire campus community go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. The employee was well-liked and respected by his colleagues in Transportation and Parking Services, and by the many people in our campus community who knew him.

Sad news like this can be difficult to process. I encourage faculty and staff in need of support to reach out to our Employee Assistance Program. Counseling and Psychological Services is available to provide support to students.
§UCSC transit driver tests positive for COVID-19
by Slugster
Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 2:25 PM
UCSC posted the following on April 12, 2020, two days before the campus shuttle driver died of complications related to the COVID-19 virus:

To: UC Santa Cruz Community

From: Chancellor Cynthia Larive and Vice Chancellor for Business and Administrative Services Sarah Latham

UC Santa Cruz was notified late Saturday that an employee who works in Transportation and Parking Services as a campus shuttle driver tested positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts are with this employee and their family. We wish them a quick recovery.

Because the campus shuttle program is a public facing activity that provides services for students, faculty, and staff, we believe there is a need to inform our community about this case. The employee drove the loop route on April 1 and 2 and has not been on campus since then. Transit records indicate that approximately 19 people rode the driver’s bus route over the course of the two days; identities of the passengers are unknown.

We believe this case presents a low risk of exposure to our campus community based on the protocols we instituted on March 17, 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19: campus shuttle passengers use only the rear entrance of a bus to enter and exit the bus; passengers are separated by at least six feet from the bus driver; and buses are cleaned several times throughout the day by TAPS staff.

In accordance with guidance provided by the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency, exposed individuals may already have symptoms or may develop symptoms through April 16, 2020. Students who rode the shuttle on April 1 or 2, and have any symptoms or concerns, can call Student Health Services at 831-459-2591 to schedule a telephone visit for risk assessment and possible testing for COVID-19. Faculty or staff who rode the shuttle and have symptoms or concerns should contact their healthcare provider and inform them of any possible exposure and/or symptoms to determine appropriate next steps.

The health and well-being of our campus community is our top priority. Remember to stay home as much as possible, maintain physical distancing of at least six feet from others, and wear a face covering in public. Also, frequent hand washing with soap and water remains an effective tool in minimizing COVID-19 exposure from surfaces. Notification about additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 within our campus community will be based on guidance from public health officials.

The COVID-19 situation is dynamic, which means guidance from public health officials and the CDC changes frequently. The COVID-19 campus website is being updated regularly with the latest information, including the number of confirmed cases in Santa Cruz County and our campus community.

We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience during this challenging time.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 102.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code