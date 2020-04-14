



WAMM Phytotherapies is sending love and good thoughts to you during this difficult time. We hope that you and your family are safe and cozy as we collectively face a great crisis. Acting wisely and still finding ways to help others is even more important than ever, noticing that dissolving fear and still being able to serve those in need is even more critical for WAMM Phytotherapies members. The impact of the coronavirus is hitting everyone, especially those who are marginalized by illness, or poverty. Because those with little will have even less.



As we navigate these truly unprecedented times, WAMM Phytotherapies is striving to find new ways to maintain services to our community of members. We are organizing a digital gathering for 4/20/2020, Earth Day, and historically the day of WAMMFest – and we would love if you could join!



We will be hosting a 1 hour Zoom meeting from 4-5pm PST, on April 20th, and we are inviting our WAMM family to join us for a virtual smoke-out. Please see the event details on the link below:



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/420-wamm-live-tickets-101131029632

[ Free to Attend! Suggested Donation of $20 - $100 ]



At our virtual 420 fundraiser we hope to bring awareness to the needs for safe distancing and secure at-home practices. And with that to recognize the need for building community in new ways. It is important that we remember those without resources as they face even greater challenges.



Any funds raised will go to supporting our person-to-person system of patient care. All funds are committed to continuing services to our poor members and a future when we can all gather again to support each other in person. Your efforts, whether financial, in the form of a shout out, educational or even if you can only send love, will help us in our efforts to give. It is incredibly fulfilling to serve and while we may not be able to answer all the needs of all our members, we can provide some relief.



Inspired by the pioneering medical cannabis collective the Wo/Men’s Alliance for Medical Marijuana (WAMM), cofounded by Valerie & Mike Corral, whose model was strengthened by relationships with their members, many who suffered from serious and life threatening conditions. WAMM Phytotherapies plans to carry on the practices which established WAMM as the “Gold Standard” of compassionate care, providing free and low-cost cannabis products to those with financial hardship for nearly 30 years.



We would love to see your glowing faces on 4/20, please join us!



Much love,



