Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 4/20/2020
WAMM Phytotherapies Virtual 420 Fundraiser
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday April 20
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorValerie & Nonna
Location Details
Online
Hello Cannabis Community member!

WAMM Phytotherapies is sending love and good thoughts to you during this difficult time. We hope that you and your family are safe and cozy as we collectively face a great crisis. Acting wisely and still finding ways to help others is even more important than ever, noticing that dissolving fear and still being able to serve those in need is even more critical for WAMM Phytotherapies members. The impact of the coronavirus is hitting everyone, especially those who are marginalized by illness, or poverty. Because those with little will have even less.

As we navigate these truly unprecedented times, WAMM Phytotherapies is striving to find new ways to maintain services to our community of members. We are organizing a digital gathering for 4/20/2020, Earth Day, and historically the day of WAMMFest – and we would love if you could join!

We will be hosting a 1 hour Zoom meeting from 4-5pm PST, on April 20th, and we are inviting our WAMM family to join us for a virtual smoke-out. Please see the event details on the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/420-wamm-live-tickets-101131029632
[ Free to Attend! Suggested Donation of $20 - $100 ]

At our virtual 420 fundraiser we hope to bring awareness to the needs for safe distancing and secure at-home practices. And with that to recognize the need for building community in new ways. It is important that we remember those without resources as they face even greater challenges.

Any funds raised will go to supporting our person-to-person system of patient care. All funds are committed to continuing services to our poor members and a future when we can all gather again to support each other in person. Your efforts, whether financial, in the form of a shout out, educational or even if you can only send love, will help us in our efforts to give. It is incredibly fulfilling to serve and while we may not be able to answer all the needs of all our members, we can provide some relief.

Inspired by the pioneering medical cannabis collective the Wo/Men’s Alliance for Medical Marijuana (WAMM), cofounded by Valerie & Mike Corral, whose model was strengthened by relationships with their members, many who suffered from serious and life threatening conditions. WAMM Phytotherapies plans to carry on the practices which established WAMM as the “Gold Standard” of compassionate care, providing free and low-cost cannabis products to those with financial hardship for nearly 30 years.

We would love to see your glowing faces on 4/20, please join us!

Much love,

Val, Nonna, and the WAMM Phytotherapies team
sm_wamm-live-4-20-20.jpg
original image (1080x540)
For more event information: https://wammphytotherapies.org/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 1:28 PM
§WAMM Phytotherapies
by Valerie & Nonna
Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 1:28 PM
sm_wamm-phytotherapies-logo-2020.jpg
original image (1191x1191)
https://wammphytotherapies.org/
§First Ever Virtual Smokeout in Support of WAMM
by Valerie & Nonna
Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 1:30 PM
sm_wamm-420-fundraiser.jpg
original image (1280x1429)
A 420 virtual smoke out & fundraising benefit in support of WAMM

Join us on 4/20 in a virtual show of unity for our cannabis community, each other and a benefit for WAMM Phytotherapies who continues to provide compassionate cannabis to those in need.

THE EVENT IS FREE to attend & we are encouraging people to make a donation in support of WAMM Phytotherapies.

Make sure you have ZOOM downloaded on your device (https://zoom.us/)

and visit the link https://zoom.us/j/761513851 to join in!

We are taking safe measures to celebrate together virtually in the most creative and inspiring way possible, using our format to highlight the incredible people who encompass the spirit of WAMM Phytotherapies through our cannabis community. 2020 is a very special time in history and we invite all to join together to embrace the collective transformational changes taking place in our culture.

As all living things reach upwards to embrace the arrival of Spring, we come together in support of WAMM Phytotherapies... the tap root of our cannabis community.

All donations will go towards realizing the completion of building their health & wellness center located in Santa Cruz CA. so they can better serve our community.

We look forward to your participation!

For more information about WAMM Phytotherapies please visit their website:
https://wammphytotherapies.org/
Add Your Comments
