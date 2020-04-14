IMF Calls "Great Lockdown" Worst Economic Crisis Since the Great Depression by Kate Zeller

Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 12:55 PM

The IMF says we face the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression because of the coronavirus. As world leaders gather virtually for the Spring International Monetary Fund and World Bank Meetings, the Fund released its April World Economic Outlook Report, dubbing the crisis, the "Great Lockdown" and reporting that the global economy will lose at least $9 trillion in 2020 and 2021.



"This is the most frightening news the Fund has ever released on the status of our global economy," noted Jubilee USA Executive Director Eric LeCompte, who tracked IMF meetings and reports since the 2008 financial crisis. LeCompte's organization detailed a financial crisis plan to the IMF on March 23rd. "When you analyze what the IMF is actually saying, the message is things could even get worse and they really don't know how bad it can actually get."



The IMF report forecasts that if "lockdowns" and the spread of the virus becomes more limited in the Fall, we could see economic growth for some countries in 2021. However, those growth projections would already be below previous IMF 2021 growth projections.



The IMF report forecasts the economy will contract 3% in 2020 before coronavirus containment policies can be gradually loosened, with economic growth of 5.8% predicted as the economy stabilizes.



Over the next three days, the G7, G20, IMF and World Bank will meet to determine solutions to deal with the growing crisis.



"Urgent action is required by the IMF and G20 this week," stated LeCompte, a United Nations finance expert. "During the meetings this week world leaders must move forward aid, financing and debt relief for developed and developing countries so people can survive the devastating health and economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis."