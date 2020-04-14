California to Vote on Protections for Imperiled Mountain Lion Populations by Center for Biological Diversity

Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 11:12 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 14, 2020 — In response to a petition authored by the Center for Biological Diversity, the California Fish and Game Commission will vote April 16 on advancing Southern California and Central Coast mountain lions to candidates for protection under the state’s Endangered Species Act.