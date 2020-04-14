top
Stop The Murder! Workers, Covid-19, The Attack On Labor, Our Unions & The Fightback
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 10:54 AM
WorkWeek hosts a national panel on transit, health and shipping and they talk about the failure of the agencies and companies to protect their health and safety. They also discuss the failure of their union officials in many cases to fight management to educate and protect their members from the virus and pandemic
twu_100_dead_worker_being_remove.jpg
WorkWeek holds a national forum on the growing attack on frontline and essential workers from healthcare to transit and the shipping industry.

We hear from NYC TWU 100 workers, Amazon worker, UPS workers, ILWU, ATU and SEIU workers about the lack of health and safety protection.

The fight for Personal Protective Equipment these workers say is a matter of life and death. Many are already contaminated. Fired Amazon striker Chris Smalls talks about the strike at the Amazon warehouse and the refusal of Bezos to protect workers regardless of the costs.

They also talk about the failure of their union leadership to demand that the companies and agencies that they work for provide education and PPE to save their lives and the lives of the public who they are serving.

Workers discuss how the collapse of the transportation and healthcare system because of failure of the government to require protection and the profiteering by corporations to make more profit.

Many of these workers are also Black and Latino who are more likely to die from the lack of healthcare and discriminatory treatment.
This panel took place on April 11, 2020.

Additional Media:
UPS Workers, The IBT, H&S & The Coronavirus with Local 804 Former Health & Safety Director
https://youtu.be/GFpZ4zfYTMM

"We May Have To Shut It Down" The Fight To Protect Health & Safety For ATU 241 Members & Public
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4EG-HJZHcU

SF DPH SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare Centers Workers Under Attack: Safety & Health Under Threat
https://youtu.be/IkwCxhGD31c

UPS Workers, The IBT, H&S & The Coronavirus with Local 804 Former Health & Safety Director
https://youtu.be/_R7JaXYQfmU

At Port of Oakland, ILWU Tells SAA We Want Health & Safety From COVID-19 For Our Members & Community NOW!
https://youtu.be/88FyVUr8O00

"This Is An Absolute Class Struggle" ILWU At Port of Oakland On Port Safety & Grand Princess Crew
https://youtu.be/hyWW2Y-3Lpw

Blood Money And The Biggest Billionaire In The World
Dear Jeff Bezos, instead of firing me, protect your workers from coronavirus
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/apr/02/dear-jeff-bezos-amazon-instead-of-firing-me-protect-your-workers-from-coronavirus

‘Terrified’ Package Delivery Employees Are Going to Work Sick
Truckers and warehouse workers at UPS and FedEx feel they have no choice but to keep showing up, even with coronavirus-like symptoms.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/21/business/coronavirus-ups-fedex-xpo-workers.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage

Production of WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
https://www.facebook.com/WorkWeek-RadioMedia-1499535550179318/

Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dV_sYlrvRGo
§Amazon Strike Organizer Chris Smalls Joined Discussion
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 10:54 AM
smalls_chris_amazon_striker.jpg
Amazon striker Chris Smalls talked about the strike and continuing the fight to organize the workers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dV_sYlrvRGo
§New York City Nurses Protest For PPE
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 10:54 AM
sm_nyc_nurses_protest.jpg
original image (1280x720)
New York City nurses protested for more PPE. Many healthcare workers have been infected with the virus.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dV_sYlrvRGo
§NYC TWU 100 Executive Board Member Evangeline Byers
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 10:54 AM
sm_twu_100_evelyn.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
NYC TWU 100 Executive Board member Evangeline Byers talks about the murders of MTA transit workers by the policies of the politicians and government officials.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dV_sYlrvRGo
§Gabriel Praul Former President of ILWU Local 52 In Seattle
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 10:54 AM
sm_prawl_gabriel.jpg
original image (768x512)
Gabrial Prawl talked about the fight to protect workers on the docks of Seattle.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dV_sYlrvRGo
§IBT 804 William Riley Fernandez
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Apr 14th, 2020 10:54 AM
sm_riley_williams_stop_the_war.jpg
original image (1242x1269)
Former IBT 804 Health and Safety Director William Riley Fernandez talked about the complete failure to protect NYC UPS workers and the need for the IBT to demand protection.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dV_sYlrvRGo
