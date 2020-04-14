WorkWeek hosts a national panel on transit, health and shipping and they talk about the failure of the agencies and companies to protect their health and safety. They also discuss the failure of their union officials in many cases to fight management to educate and protect their members from the virus and pandemic

WorkWeek holds a national forum on the growing attack on frontline and essential workers from healthcare to transit and the shipping industry.We hear from NYC TWU 100 workers, Amazon worker, UPS workers, ILWU, ATU and SEIU workers about the lack of health and safety protection.The fight for Personal Protective Equipment these workers say is a matter of life and death. Many are already contaminated. Fired Amazon striker Chris Smalls talks about the strike at the Amazon warehouse and the refusal of Bezos to protect workers regardless of the costs.They also talk about the failure of their union leadership to demand that the companies and agencies that they work for provide education and PPE to save their lives and the lives of the public who they are serving.Workers discuss how the collapse of the transportation and healthcare system because of failure of the government to require protection and the profiteering by corporations to make more profit.Many of these workers are also Black and Latino who are more likely to die from the lack of healthcare and discriminatory treatment.This panel took place on April 11, 2020.Additional Media:UPS Workers, The IBT, H&S & The Coronavirus with Local 804 Former Health & Safety Director"We May Have To Shut It Down" The Fight To Protect Health & Safety For ATU 241 Members & PublicSF DPH SEIU 1021 Community Healthcare Centers Workers Under Attack: Safety & Health Under ThreatUPS Workers, The IBT, H&S & The Coronavirus with Local 804 Former Health & Safety DirectorAt Port of Oakland, ILWU Tells SAA We Want Health & Safety From COVID-19 For Our Members & Community NOW!"This Is An Absolute Class Struggle" ILWU At Port of Oakland On Port Safety & Grand Princess CrewBlood Money And The Biggest Billionaire In The WorldDear Jeff Bezos, instead of firing me, protect your workers from coronavirus‘Terrified’ Package Delivery Employees Are Going to Work SickTruckers and warehouse workers at UPS and FedEx feel they have no choice but to keep showing up, even with coronavirus-like symptoms.Production of WorkWeekLabor Video Project