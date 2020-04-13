From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A Surprising Plea on Behalf of Julian Assange
In a recent video, attorney Stella Morris surprises the world by revealing that she has a partnership and children with whistleblower Julian Assange.
In this video, attorney Stella Morris describes how she and whistleblower Julian Assange fell in love and why they kept their relationship secret for so long.
It is a story of love, defiance, and survival.
Morris expresses her terrible fear that everyone, including herself, has failed Assange because his life may be nearing an end.
Wikileaks encourages the spread of this video.
