WOMEN'S MARCH WEBINAR: The Undocumented Community during COVID-19



When: Apr 14, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8:00 PM ET US and Canada)



RSVP at link below



What is being done to undocumented immigrants during the COVID-19 crisis is morally unforgivable.



Not only did Congress exclude undocumented Americans from COVID-19 relief packages, but our government continues to detain undocumented immigrants in overcrowded ICE facilities – putting them at extreme risk of contracting the virus.



We’re hosting an urgent webinar tomorrow to hear directly from those on the frontlines and discuss what we have to do to ensure protections for undocumented communities during this pandemic and beyond. For more event information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/901586800...

