US COVID-19 Response Was Set to Fail Even Before Trump by Leon Kunstenaar

Monday Apr 13th, 2020 3:43 PM

Primitive labor system far behind those of other countries has national health impact

The COVID-19 crisis was set to hit the US worse than most other countries even if the President would have been other than an incompetent clown.



Country deaths/ million



Spain --- 366

Italy --- 332

Belgium --- 263

France --- 215

UK --- 159

US --- 63

Denmark --- 49

Germany --- 36

Canada ---19

Finland ---12

Turkey --- 6

South Korea --- 4

China --- 2

Singapore --- 1

Hong kong --- 1



While it looks like the US is doing better that western Europe, the numbers are misleading because, except for the UK, most western European countries are past the “peak” of the infections curve and now seeing lowering hospital admissions and deaths. US numbers are still going uphill.



In the 70 days during which the Trump administration refused to recognize the problem, the virus was spreading and being spread by millions of low paid workers in the retail and fast food industries.



Most jobs in these industries do not provide any paid sick leave. Many workers, not being able to forgo any pay, went to work sick. This, combined with the extensive public contact these jobs required made for extensive virus transmission.



Note the following partial list of major companies that do not offer paid sick leave, names ubiquitous in the commercial landscape.



Ace Hardware

Amazon

Applebees

Best Buy

Burget King

Chipotle

Costco

CVS

Dillards

Disney

Dollar General

Dominoes

Dunkin Donuts

Family Dollar

FedEx

Gameshop

Gap

Holiday Inn

Home Depot

Ihop

JC Jenney

KFC

Kmart

Kohl's

Lowe's

Marriot

Marshalls

McDonalds

Michaels

Nordstrom

Office Depot

Old Navy

Oliva Gardens

Payless Shoes

persmart

Pizza Hut

Ross

Safeway

Sams Club

Sears

Starbucks

Stop & Shop

Subway

Taco Bell

Target

TJ Max

Trader Joe's

Victoria Secret

Wallgreens

Walmart

Wendy's

Whole Foods



As the President and his minions agitate for "restarting" the economy, once again, they conceal their real calculation. This is that the pandemic kills many more among the low paid black, brown, native American and homeless populations. That is, those who matter less.



We may all be in this together but the extreme inequalities in our society make the consequences very different for some.

