Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
Connecting Community: Protecting Mental Health & Well Being hosted by Women's March
Date Thursday April 16
Time 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March
Location Details
Online
Join us for the third session of Connecting Community to discuss mental health during this pandemic! Connecting Community has been a valuable platform for Warriors across the country to continue to build community and drive the feminist movement forward, while sharing tactics to stay healthy and thrive as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact us all.

For this third meeting within the Connecting Community series, we’ll be joined by Jennifer Carson, Mental Health Advocate. On CNN, NPR, the Today Show and in Marie Claire Magazine and Huffington Post, Jennifer Carson has shared her journey from 9-year-old suicidal daughter of a convicted murderer to mental health advocate who runs a county-wide suicide hotline.

Join Jennifer Carson, Mental Health Advocate as she discusses the ways the pandemic affects our mental health and strategies to stay healthy in mind and body.

Two Separate Sessions:

Thursday, April 16th at @ 10 AM PT:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAode6hrD4tHt1UyLXAVhRxGqn8Cu68jd0k

Thursday, April 16th @ 1 PM PT:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYudeuhrz8iH9WmJJANWm0tnJcGog7MP7dU
