Join us for the third session of Connecting Community to discuss mental health during this pandemic! Connecting Community has been a valuable platform for Warriors across the country to continue to build community and drive the feminist movement forward, while sharing tactics to stay healthy and thrive as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact us all.
For this third meeting within the Connecting Community series, we’ll be joined by Jennifer Carson, Mental Health Advocate. On CNN, NPR, the Today Show and in Marie Claire Magazine and Huffington Post, Jennifer Carson has shared her journey from 9-year-old suicidal daughter of a convicted murderer to mental health advocate who runs a county-wide suicide hotline.
Join Jennifer Carson, Mental Health Advocate as she discusses the ways the pandemic affects our mental health and strategies to stay healthy in mind and body.
Two Separate Sessions:
Thursday, April 16th at @ 10 AM PT:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAode6hrD4tHt1UyLXAVhRxGqn8Cu68jd0k
Thursday, April 16th @ 1 PM PT:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYudeuhrz8iH9WmJJANWm0tnJcGog7MP7dU
|Date
|Thursday April 16
|Time
|10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March
|Location Details
|Online
