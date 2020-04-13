top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
View events for the week of 4/15/2020
Digital Day of Action to #ShutDown850 Bryant St
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 15
Time 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorNo New SF Jails
Location Details
Phone, Email, and Social Media
Social Media Storm:
April 15, 2020

About 700 people remain in San Francisco’s jails, many of whom are imprisoned in the decrepit and earthquake-unsafe CJ4 at 850 Bryant St. With toxic fumes, flooding & sewage, being in jail right now with the COVID pandemic is a death sentence. SF Supervisors must release prisoners & finally #shutdown850! Urge Supervisors VOTE YES on Fewer’s ordinance now!

Help us STORM SF’s SUPERVISORS to VOTE YES to Shut Down 850 Bryant

By taking the following actions:

1. Email Supervisors:

Suggested Subject for email: Vote Yes on Fewer’s ordinance to Shut Down 850

Email Script:

Dear Supervisor _________,

I am a ____ [resident/student/worker] _______ in San Francisco’s _____ neighborhood. I urge you to support Supervisor Fewer’s ordinance to close 850 Bryant St. Closing 850 Bryant and stopping out-of-country transfers to Santa Rita are essential steps in caring for and protecting all SF residents, especially the poor, the houseless, LGBTQI people, immigrants, and people of color, and especially in this grave time of the COVID crisis. The closure will also save our city an estimated $25 million per year, which is better spent on community resources we are in dire need of: housing, healthcare, meaningful employment, access to healthy food, mental health and substance use treatment. With the jail population currently below 800, the City is already more than 200 people below the target number of 1,044 required by this legislation. It is beyond time we shutter the jail at 850 Bryant for good. Vote yes on Supervisor Fewer’s ordinance to shut down 850 Bryant now.

Sincerely,
Name
Org and/or Address

Email Addresses:

Norman Yee: Norman.Yee [at] sfgov.org
Gordon Mar: Gordon.Mar [at] sfgov.org
Aaron Peskin: Aaron.Peskin [at] sfgov.org
Rafael Mandelman: MandelmanStaff [at] sfgov.org
Ahsha Safai: ahsha.safai [at] sfgov.org
Catherine Stefani: Catherine.Stefani [at] sfgov.org
Mayor London Breed: MayorLondonBreed [at] sfgov.org
Dean Preston (supporter): Dean.Preston [at] sfgov.org
Matt Haney (co-sponsor): Matt.Haney [at] sfgov.org
Hillary Ronen (co-sponsor): Hillary.Ronen [at] sfgov.org
Shamann Walton (co-sponsor): Shamann.Walton [at] sfgov.org
Sandra Lee Fewer (sponsor): Sandra.Fewer [at] sfgov.org

2. Make a Sign, Picture or Video & Post to your Social Media Accounts

Help us create a visible presence! Post to Instragram (wall & stories), Facebook (Status & Stories) & Twitter urging the Board of Supervisors to pass Fewer’s ordinance to shut down 850 Bryant.

Make sure to TAG the Supervisors & the coalition in your posts, and use some of the HASHTAGS listed below!
Options for pictures to post:

• Selfie of you holding a sign that you make

• Uplift voices from inside SF’s jails by reposting one of our Testimonial Tiles; add the suggested tags for Supervisors & suggested hashtags in your caption

• Print out our printable sample signs to pose with for your selfie

Include Tags for Supervisors & Tag the Coalition
(*recommended priorities)

@D4GordonMar*
@normanYeeSF*
@RafaelMandelman*
@AaronPeskin*
@LondonBreed
@SupStefani
@Ahsha_Safai
@ShutDown850

Include hashtags to improve our collective visibility and demands!

#ShutDown850
#CareNotCages
#PublicHealth4ALL
#BringOurLovedOnesHome
#AbolitionNow

3. Call the Supervisors & Leave a Message

Most offices are closed due to “Shelter in Place,” but one way we can still build pressure on the Supervisors is to call them and leave message!

Peskin: (415) 554-7450
Mandelman: (415) 554-6968
Mar: (415) 554-7460
Yee: (415) 554-6516
Stefani: (415) 554-7752
Safai: (415) 554-6975

Phone script:

“Hi Supervisor __________. My name is __________ and I am a __[student/worker/resident]__ in San Francisco’s ________ neighborhood. I urge you to support Fewer’s ordinance to close 850 Bryant. This ordinance is an essential step in caring for and protecting all SF residents, especially the poor, the houseless, LGBTQI people, immigrants, and people of color and especially in this grave time of the COVID crisis. As a city leader, you have an opportunity to close down seismically unsafe 850 Bryant, and invest in the vital community resources we need like housing, re-entry, and mental and medical health programs, for all of the residents of our city. Please vote yes on Supervisor Fewer’s ordinance to shut down 850 Bryant now. Thank you.”

4. Spread the Word & Get your Friends & Communities to Join us!

Can you challenge at least 5 other people in SF to join us in action?

Help Spread the STORM by encouraging your friends, family, co-workers, organizations and communities to participate!
sm_shutdown850-no-more-jails.jpg
original image (1500x1500)
For more event information: https://nonewsfjail.org/storm/

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 13th, 2020 1:36 PM
§Storm Flyer #1
by No New SF Jails
Monday Apr 13th, 2020 1:36 PM
sm_shut850-storm-flyer-1.jpg
original image (3300x2550)
https://nonewsfjail.org/storm/
§Storm Flyer #2
by No New SF Jails
Monday Apr 13th, 2020 1:36 PM
sm_shut850-storm-sample-flyer-2.jpg
original image (3300x2550)
https://nonewsfjail.org/storm/
